Carlo Ancelotti Launches Scathing Tirade Over State of Napoli Locker Rooms

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has not held back as he blasted the work of the local city council, which is responsible for the reconstruction of Stadio San Paolo.

By 90Min
September 11, 2019

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has not held back as he blasted the work of the local city council, after reconstruction on the club's Stadio San Paolo has left him 'dismayed'.

Due to the both the Unversiadi athletics event being held at the stadium as well as in an effort to improve the arena, the club have played both their opening Serie A matches away at Fiorentina and Juventus in a bid to allow the work to be completed in time.

The extensive reconstruction work has taken place over the summer, but the Italian has raged over the work being done in a statement on behalf of himself and Napoli. Seating 55,000, the ground was opened in 1959 but has required work to fix some ageing issues, including the changing rooms, which Ancelotti insists are nowhere near completion as they prepare for their Serie A clash with Sampdoria.

"In two months you haven’t done the dressing rooms? I see contempt for the club," he said in the statement, via Football Italia.

“I saw the conditions of the San Paolo dressing rooms. I am speechless. I accepted the club’s request to play the first two games of the season away from home so that the work could be completed, as promised.

"You can build a house in two months and they were unable to refurbish the dressing rooms! Where are we supposed to change for the games against Sampdoria and Liverpool?

Citing a distinct lack of professionalism on behalf of those in charge, the former Chelsea boss continued to rage over the work, or lack of, done by the council, suggesting they have no concern for the football club.

“I am outraged by the inadequacy and unprofessionalism of those who had to carry out this work," he added. "How could the Region, Municipality and Commissioners disregard the commitments they made to us? I see contempt and a lack of care for the team, club and the city. I am dismayed.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message