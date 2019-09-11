Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has not held back as he blasted the work of the local city council, after reconstruction on the club's Stadio San Paolo has left him 'dismayed'.

Due to the both the Unversiadi athletics event being held at the stadium as well as in an effort to improve the arena, the club have played both their opening Serie A matches away at Fiorentina and Juventus in a bid to allow the work to be completed in time.

Saturday, it's back on! Serie A play where we look to build momentum ahead of playing in the @ChampionsLeague.



Let's go! #ForzaNapoliSempre💙 pic.twitter.com/UK8cKqLgip — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) September 10, 2019

The extensive reconstruction work has taken place over the summer, but the Italian has raged over the work being done in a statement on behalf of himself and Napoli. Seating 55,000, the ground was opened in 1959 but has required work to fix some ageing issues, including the changing rooms, which Ancelotti insists are nowhere near completion as they prepare for their Serie A clash with Sampdoria.

"In two months you haven’t done the dressing rooms? I see contempt for the club," he said in the statement, via Football Italia.

“I saw the conditions of the San Paolo dressing rooms. I am speechless. I accepted the club’s request to play the first two games of the season away from home so that the work could be completed, as promised.

"You can build a house in two months and they were unable to refurbish the dressing rooms! Where are we supposed to change for the games against Sampdoria and Liverpool?

Citing a distinct lack of professionalism on behalf of those in charge, the former Chelsea boss continued to rage over the work, or lack of, done by the council, suggesting they have no concern for the football club.

“I am outraged by the inadequacy and unprofessionalism of those who had to carry out this work," he added. "How could the Region, Municipality and Commissioners disregard the commitments they made to us? I see contempt and a lack of care for the team, club and the city. I am dismayed.”