Lucas Piazon Claims His Chelsea Career Is 'Over' Despite Signing Extension in the Summer

Lucas Piazon has admitted he is tired of being shepherded out on loan every season and says he wants to leave Chelsea permanently, despite signing a new contract in the summer.

The 25-year-old Brazilian arrived in the Premier League in 2011, completing a move from his hometown club of Sao Paulo. At the time, there were high levels of excitement and Blues fans thought the then 18-year-old could become the next big thing in England's top flight.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian playmaker made just three appearances for the senior side, all of which came in 2012, and has been sent out on loan seven times during his eight year spell at the club.





As quoted by Goal, Piazon said: "My time at Chelsea is already over. I'm 25, I've been on loan several times. I've been at Chelsea since 2011, I've been on loan almost all over Europe.

"I'm tired of playing here and there, I need a place where I can feel at home. I want to know that in July I will return to the same place, to the same house.

"There comes a time in your career that makes no sense anymore. By the way, I said exactly that three years ago and it didn't go so well at Chelsea, it generated some discomfort."

Since joining the Blues, Piazon has been out on loan to five different countries, with previous employers including Vitesse, Eintracht Frankfurt, Reading and Fulham. Earlier this month he was sent out on loan to Portuguese club Rio Ave for his latest adventure.

Despite his clear frustration over his time at Stamford Bridge, Piazon added: "I can't just blame Chelsea, because I also accepted all that.

"But of course, there came a time when I thought that being loaned again would no longer be necessary, I had to go on with my life."

Piazon is yet to make his debut for Rio Ave, with the Portuguese club playing a league match against Tondela this coming Sunday.