Raheem Sterling Makes Young England Fan's Year by Handing Over Boots After Kosovo Victory

England star Raheem Sterling dazzled supporters with his fantastic performance against Kosovo on Tuesday evening, but it was his touch of class off the pitch which only further elevated his already lofty status in the hearts and minds of supporters everywhere.

The Manchester City forward handed his football boots to a starstruck fan after the match, who was clearly overcome with joy by Sterling's gift.

The winger was taking some time out to sign autographs for England supporters, when a young fan begged him for his boots.

The official England Twitter account posted the video, as the 24-year-old duly obliged, kicking off his studs and handing them to the lucky supporter who then posed for a photograph with his new possessions.

Sterling was the catalyst behind England's victory over Group A rivals Kosovo; in particular their rampant first-half attacking display. The Man City forward ran the opposition defence ragged, scoring one goal and providing three sensational assists for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho.

Raheem Sterling really made England likeable. Winston Churchill wishes he was such an icon. — Zito (@_Zeets) September 10, 2019

England were 5-1 to the good at half-time and looked to have put the game to bed, before two defensive slips allowed Kosovo a glimmer of hope.





Sterling has made a lightning start to the 2019/20 campaign, scoring five goals in four appearances for Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues, including a hat-trick on the opening day against West Ham.





The former Liverpool man has become an important footballing figure on and off the pitch, embracing the role as a leader in Southgate's England dressing room, and publicly taking a stand against racism in football.