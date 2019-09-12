Brighton vs Burnley Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Brighton welcome Burnley to the Amex on Saturday, with both sides looking to register their first league wins since the opening day of the Premier League season.
Graham Potter got his career in the Brighton dugout off to a flying start with a convincing 3-0 victory away to Watford on the first day of the 2019/20 campaign.
However, the Seagulls are without a win in the league since and suffered a hefty 4-0 trouncing at the hands of Manchester City in their most recent outing.
Likewise, Burnley began their fourth consecutive season in the top flight in a rich vein of scoring form, as they hit three without return against Southampton. But much like Saturday’s opponents, the Lancashire outfit went into the international break off the back of a heavy defeat from one of the Premier League’s big boys, losing 3-0 at home to Liverpool.
The two teams’ identical records mean they sit level on four points, with just Burnley's superior goal difference keeping them above Albion. Only one point separates the pair from the drop zone. Both sides will be eager to get back to winning ways and avoid an early season stint in the bottom three.
Here's our preview of Saturday's clash between Brighton and Burnley.
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 14 September
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|15:00 (BST)
|Where Is It Played?
|Amex Stadium
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|BBC Final Score/BT Sport Score (UK)
|Referee?
|Michael Oliver
Where to Buy Tickets
Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.
Team News
Leandro Trossard, who has dazzled since signing for the Seagulls from Genk in the summer, is out after picking up a groin injury in training. Both Florin Andone and Jurgen Locadia have left on loan, leaving Brighton short up front, so Neal Maupay could feature on the wing.
Predicted Lineups
|Brighton
|Ryan; Duffy, Dunk, Burn; Montoya, Stephens, Pröpper, Bernardo; March, Maupay; Murray.
|Burnley
|Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Barnes; Wood.
Head to Head Record
Brighton and Burnley have played each other 33 times since their inaugural meeting in 1961. The Clarets have the slight edge, with 11 victories compared to Brighton's ten.
Brighton are yet to beat Burnley in the top flight, and haven't recorded a victory over Saturday's opponents since Leonardo Ulloa helped them to a 2-0 win in the Championship back in 2013.
Burnley completed the double over Brighton last season, winning 1-0 at Turf Moor and 3-1 at the Amex thanks to a Chris Wood brace.
Recent Form
Brighton and Burnley have enjoyed mixed fortunes so far this season. Both sides have failed to build on impressive wins on the opening day of the season, picking up just one point from their following three fixtures. Burnley also crashed out of the Carabao Cup against League One Sunderland.
However, in their most recent outings, Brighton and Burnley came up against Manchester City and Liverpool, matches that few would have expected them to get anything from. Both sides will view Saturday's encounter as the ideal opportunity to get back to winning ways.
Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.
|Brighton
|Burnley
|Manchester City 4-0 Brighton (31/8)
|Burnley 0-3 Liverpool (31/8)
|Bristol Rovers 1-2 Brighton (27/8)
|Burnley 1-3 Sunderland (28/8)
|Brighton 0-2 Southampton (24/8)
|Wolves 1-1 Burnley (25/8)
|Brighton 1-1 West Ham (17/8)
|Arsenal 2-1 Burnley (17/8)
|Watford 0-3 Brighton (10/8)
|Burnley 3-0 Southampton (10/8)
Prediction
With Brighton's newfound expansive style of play and Ashley Barnes currently in irresistible scoring form, this game certainly has goals in it. Expect a hugely entertaining 90 minutes as two sides who should have far too much about them to be troubled by relegation go head to head.
The pair have been inseparable so far this season, and that's how things will play out on Saturday.