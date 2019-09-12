Brighton vs Burnley Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Brighton welcome Burnley to the Amex on Saturday, with both sides looking to register their first league wins since the opening day of the Premier League season.

Graham Potter got his career in the Brighton dugout off to a flying start with a convincing 3-0 victory away to Watford on the first day of the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the Seagulls are without a win in the league since and suffered a hefty 4-0 trouncing at the hands of Manchester City in their most recent outing.

Likewise, Burnley began their fourth consecutive season in the top flight in a rich vein of scoring form, as they hit three without return against Southampton. But much like Saturday’s opponents, the Lancashire outfit went into the international break off the back of a heavy defeat from one of the Premier League’s big boys, losing 3-0 at home to Liverpool.

The two teams’ identical records mean they sit level on four points, with just Burnley's superior goal difference keeping them above Albion. Only one point separates the pair from the drop zone. Both sides will be eager to get back to winning ways and avoid an early season stint in the bottom three.

Here's our preview of Saturday's clash between Brighton and Burnley.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 14 September What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Amex Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Final Score/BT Sport Score (UK) Referee? Michael Oliver



Leandro Trossard, who has dazzled since signing for the Seagulls from Genk in the summer, is out after picking up a groin injury in training. Both Florin Andone and Jurgen Locadia have left on loan, leaving Brighton short up front, so Neal Maupay could feature on the wing.





Burnley's starting 11 could be boosted by the return of Johann Berg Gudmundsson, but Sean Dyche revealed in his press conference on Thursday that the Icelandic winger is still a doubt with a calf problem.





Robbie Brady may also feature for the first time this season. The wide-man has endured an injury plagued 18 months, most recently being sidelined with a rib problem, but he and Dwight McNeil are fit and available.







However, Danny Drinkwater has been ruled out after sustaining injuries during an attack outside a nightclub . The former Leicester man is yet to make a league appearance for the Clarets since signing on loan from Chelsea.

Predicted Lineups





Brighton Ryan; Duffy, Dunk, Burn; Montoya, Stephens, Pröpper, Bernardo; March, Maupay; Murray. Burnley Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Barnes; Wood.

