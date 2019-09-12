Serge Aurier Boldly Claims He Has No 'Competition' at Tottenham Despite Itching for Summer Move

Serge Aurier has astonishingly claimed there is no current competition for him at right back at Tottenham, revealing his decision to push for a summer move was simply due to personal reasons.

With Kieran Trippier leaving for Atletico Madrid this summer, many believed Ivory Coast captain Aurier would get a shot at becoming Mauricio Pochettino's new first choice right back.

However, this has not been the case, with Spurs seemingly happy to let him go amid interest from former club PSG. Kyle Walker-Peters and Davinson Sanchez have filled in at right back so far this season, despite the latter being a centre back by trade.

The Ivory Coast international was asked by Bal des Productions if he was scared to stay at the London side due to potentially having to sit on the bench, but quipped in response: “What competition? There isn’t any.





"I’d simply decided to leave [this summer], which was normal for me. Many things were taken into consideration. In the end, I wasn’t able to leave. It proves the club trust me on a lot of points, and we’ll see.





“We’ll see how the season pans out, but for now, I’m here, the transfer window is shut and we need to concentrate on the campaign ahead.”

Clive Rose/GettyImages

It's a bold claim from Aurier, and something Spurs fans may not be too pleased with, especially considering he's been a liability every time he's stepped foot onto the pitch for Tottenham, a few decent performances in the Champions League aside.

With Walker-Peters establishing himself as a decent first choice option before picking up an injury, Aurier's words come as a surprise and pretty foolish, considering he will probably be relegated to third choice behind the Englishman and Juan Foyth once the Argentine is fit.