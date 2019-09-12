Sergio Ramos Explains How He 'Dreamed' About Wife Pilar Rubio Before They'd Ever Met

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has explained the fascinating tale about how he met his wife Pilar Rubio, claiming that he had three dreams about the Spanish television presenter before they'd ever met.

Ramos got marred to Rubio in his hometown of Seville earlier this year, with guests including a handful of current and former teammates including Marcelo, Jordi Alba and David Beckham.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

But ahead of the release of his Amazon Prime documentary El Corazón de Sergio Ramos, the 33-year-old told 90min how his relationship didn't start like a typical boy meets girl love story.





Ramos said: "It was a little abnormal, to dream three times about the same person. And it is true that I did know of her because she was a television presenter.

"We had no link or anything in common, but quite the opposite. The first message was to try to [break the ice] but I didn't have many aspirations to get an answer back.

"But hey, with the passage of time it seems that the strategy took effect, and from there we got to know each other to the extent that we do today."

While the story of how Ramos and Rubio met has been a secret until this point, details of their wedding caught the eye earlier this year.

After the ceremony, guests were only allowed to go to the reception at Ramos' villa if they had a temporary unicorn tattoo, something which after gained after they gave up all their mobile phones.

Michelin star chef Dani Garcia prepared the banquet for the wedding, while Ramos also booked AC/DC to perform as a gift for Rubio as she's a big fan of the Australian rock band.

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos launches on Prime Video on 13th September