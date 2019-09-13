Man Utd vs Leicester: A Combined XI Ahead of Saturday's Clash

How times have changed. Ten years ago Leicester City had just been promoted from the third tier of English football and Manchester United were starting their defence of the Premier League title.

Flash forward to the present and both sides are far more evenly matched, with some pundits even predicting the Foxes to finish above the 12 time FA Cup winning Red Devils this season.

Even with United signing one of Leicester's best players in Harry Maguire in the summer, Brendan Rodgers' side have started the season very well and are one of only three sides who are yet to lose this game.

With all this in mind, here's 90min's combined best XI of the two teams. We've opted for a 4-3-3 formation...

David De Gea (GK)



As much as Kasper Schmeichel deserves enormous credit for maintaining his position as Leicester's undisputed number one over the past eight seasons, it has to be David De Gea between the sticks of our combined XI.

Despite not quite being the best goalkeeper in the world any more, as evidenced by a number of high profile errors that he made last season, De Gea is still capable of putting in a world class performance.

A case in point was the Spaniard's ridiculous display against Spurs in January. The 28-year-old made 11 saves as United fluked their way to a vital 1-0 win, proving his indispensability to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Ricardo Pereira (RB)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka may run him very, very close, particularly in the defensive side of the game, but Ricardo Pereira justifies his inclusion in this combined XI through his relentless attacking intent...and the fact that AWB is injured...

The Portuguese international registered seven assists in the league last season and frequently featured in the upper echelons of the ground covered per 90 minutes stats tables.

These performances were enough to earn him both the Players' Player of the Season and Fans' Player of the Season awards at the culmination of his maiden Premier League campaign.

Jonny Evans (CB)

Possibly the most underrated centre-back in the league, Leicester's form improved dramatically when the composed Evans replaced an ageing Wes Morgan in the Foxes line up last season.

Brought in last summer for a knock-down price of £4m, many Leicester fans thought that the Northern Irish international actually out-performed his defensive partner: Harry Maguire, last campaign.

Ah, if only he was English. The problem of who should partner Slabhead at the Euros would be all but solved...

Harry Maguire (CB)

Those who thought that signing Harry Maguire might be enough to ease Man United's defensive problems have been in for a shock this season, with the Red Devils only managing to keep one clean sheet so far.

Despite this, Maguire has still managed to look fairly solid with his passing and composure in possession being particular highlights.

The England international's ability to spot a long, cross-field pass has been welcomed by United's pacy front line and the 26-year-old has started a string of counter-attacks in this manner.

Ben Chilwell (LB)

Injury kept Ben Chilwell out of Leicester's games against Chelsea and Sheffield United, but the England international returned with a bang against Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old assisted the first of Jamie Vardy's goals and was a constant menace down the left hand side, combining effectively with the similarly returning Harvey Barnes.

Chilwell comes into this one straight off the back of a stellar performance for England against Kosovo and he'll be keen to impress Gareth Southgate, who will likely be in attendance at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Wilfred Ndidi (CM)

The league leader in tackles made for the past two seasons, Wilfred Ndidi's octopus like legs are one of the most valuable commodities in the Premier League.

A veteran of almost 200 senior games at the tender age of 22, the Nigerian should reach even greater heights in the next few years.

If he can continue to develop his passing range under the watchful eye of Brendan Rodgers expect Ndidi to reach the very top - sooner rather than later.

Youri Tielemans (CM)

Increasingly looking like a steal at £45m, Your Tielemans has been a revelation since arriving in the Premier League last January.

Passing range, dribbling ability and a surprising bite to his tackles, the 22-year-old has got it all. Not surprising then that United tried to tempt the midfielder to come to Old Trafford in the summer.

Tielemans opted for the Foxes in the end and has been rewarded by not missing a single minute of their Premier League campaign so far.

James Maddison (AM)

Despite still not receiving his first England cap, there was never any doubt that James Maddison would be situated in the number ten role of this combined XI.

The most creative player in the Premier League last season has started this campaign in a similar vein - already registering two assists.

And with United supposedly planning to swoop for Maddison in the near future, Saturday's game represents a great opportunity for the 22-year-old to impress his potential future employers.

Marcus Rashford (RW)

There's still a debate to be had over what is Marcus Rashford's best position - the 21-year-old has already been deployed as a striker and a left winger this campaign - but we're going to put him in a nominal right-wing position for this combined XI.

It is precisely this positional flexibility that makes him such a dangerous player.

Able to interchange with United's other forwards, the attacker is a nightmare to mark and if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can continue to develop his finishing, Rashford will be in a great position to challenge Jadon Sancho for a spot in England's EURO 2020 squad.

Daniel James (LW)

What a start Daniel James has made to life at Old Trafford. Brought in from Swansea for a very reasonable £15m in the summer, the 21-year-old has already registered three fantastic goals for the Red Devils.

Adept at cutting in from the left hand side and shooting with his favoured right foot, as evidenced by his fine goals against Southampton and Belarus when playing for Wales in the week, James has shocked everyone with his performances and played his way into an undisputed spot in the United first team.

Jamie Vardy (ST)

He may turn 33 in January but Jamie Vardy shows no signs of slowing down. The retired England striker already has three goals to his name this season, positioning himself as an outsider for the Golden Boot.

Vardy's exceptional record against the 'Top Six' should also worry the Man United defence, as should the fact that the Sheffield born poacher tends to score in bursts.

At least the Red Devils have Harry Maguire's knowledge of the striker's favourite tricks - the pair remain close friends despite the defender's exit from Leicester.