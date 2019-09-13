Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has been omitted from the squad to face Fiorentina in Serie A this weekend, as rumors continue to swirl over a potential departure from Turin.

The 33-year-old has already been left out of Juventus' Champions League squad for the current season, and now has not even traveled with the squad for Saturday's encounter, prompting rumours that his time at the club could be coming to an end.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Juventus are looking to offload Mandzukic as soon as possible, and a move to Qatar could be an option for the striker - with I Bianconeri already negotiating with potential buyers.

The transfer window there does not close until September 30, so there is plenty of time for any Qatar Stars League side to come in and finalise a deal for Manduzkic.

The idea of a switch to Qatar is echoed by Gianluca Di Marzio, although he adds that a move to Major League Soccer is also a possibility, with Los Angeles FC thought to be incredibly keen on Mandzukic.

LAFC are currently managed by Bob Bradley, who is the father of former Chievo and Roma midfielder Michael Bradley, and the hope is that he will be able to use his links to the Serie A to get this deal over the line.

However, the MLS transfer window closed back in August and does not reopen until early 2020, but Di Marzio adds that, should he agree a switch to LAFC, Mandzukic would be permitted to train with his new side until he could finalize the move.

A conflicting report from CalcioMercato has since emerged that claims Mandzukic has turned down a move to Qatari side Al-Gharafa Sports Club. It's then stated that as a result, the Croatian could actually stay put until January - even though his playing time will be marginalized or, potentially, non-existent.

Whilst the striker's next move is currently uncertain, what's clear is that Juventus are eager to sell. Gonzalo Higuain's return from his loan spell with Chelsea has given manager Maurizio Sarri another option in attack, with Paulo Dybala also competing for minutes in attack.

Mandzukic was an unused substitute in both of Juventus' first two games, but his status in the squad looks to have slipped even further - so much so that his time at the club could be coming to an end, depending on which report you believe.