Pep Guardiola Warns Raheem Sterling to Stay Level Headed After Comparison With Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
September 14, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed that Raheem Sterling can't start believing his own hype after the England international was compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sterling has been in fine form already this season, only being outscored by Paco Alcácer (nine) for club and country across all competitions.

The 24-year-old is now being talked about in the same terms as Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the best player in the world right now, but Guardiola is eager to shield Sterling from those claims to help keep him grounded.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"I’m so happy for him, for the way he’s playing here and national team, but hopefully he won’t read or listen to these kind of things," Guardiola said, quoted by The Mirror. "Nobody can compare with Cristiano or Lionel Messi

"I don’t know if he's the best in England, you’re the journalist, but since we've been together, not just now, he’s been incredible, with a great work ethic and he's a nice guy, so I’m delighted for him."

Sterling has already scored six goals for Manchester City this season, adding another two on international duty against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

He'll be looking to improve on a 25-goal haul last season - still some way off Messi's career best of 73 or Ronaldo's 61 - where Sterling finished level with Harry Kane in the Premier League scoring charts (17).

Although Manchester City will be looking to secure a third straight Premier League title this season, there's also pressure growing for the club to finally reach a Champions League final after last year's dramatic exit to Tottenham at the quarter-final stage.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message