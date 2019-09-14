Real Sociedad 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Report, Ratings & Reaction as La Real Stun Los Rojiblancos

It was a night to forget for Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid, as Los Rojiblancos lost 2-0 against Real Sociedad, on a night where little went right for the away side.

The hosts took the lead just before the hour mark, Martin Odegaard's deflected effort wrong-footing Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak. The home side doubled their lead three minutes later, former Arsenal man Nacho Monreal tapping home from close range on his debut.

Atleti pushed to give themselves a foothold in the game, but they were unable to break down a resilient Real Sociedad backline, and the home side claimed a valuable and deserved three points.

Real Sociedad

Key Talking Point

Real Sociedad have assembled an impressive squad of young talented players, and manager Imanol Alguacil looks to be getting the best out of some exciting gems who have previously lost their way. The Whites and Blues possess an exciting forward line full of tricks, pace and youth, in Aleksander Isak, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Oyarzabel.

The two wingers caused endless problems for the Atelti full-backs, twisting them inside-out and whipping in countless dangerous balls for the centre-backs to fend off. Odegaard eventually found the breakthrough for the home side and they never looked back.

Exciting times at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Moyá (9); Zaldúa (7), Elustondo (8), Diego Llorente (8), Monreal (8); Zubeldia (7), Mikel Merino (8); Portu (7), Ødegaard (8), Oyarzabal (8); Isak (7).





Substitutes: Willian Jose (6), Januzaj (N/A), Zurutuza (N/A)

STAR MAN - Miguel Moya joined Real Sociedad from Atletico Madrid in 2018, and the goalkeeper had a brilliant game on Saturday evening to frustrate his former side. The Spanish keeper was a giant between the posts, making vital saves at crucial times to keep la Real ahead.

Moya was a busy man in the second half as Simeone's players looked to get themselves back into the contest. The ex-Atleti man produced a great couple of stops to deny Vitolo from close range and then to turn away a goal-bound header from Jose Gimenez.





A brick wall.

Atletico Madrid

Key Talking Point

Atletico Madrid can arguably claim to have the best goalkeeper in the world at this moment in time, but they may be left to sweat over the Slovenian's fitness for their upcoming matches in the Champions league and La Liga.

The giant keeper received a nasty blow to the face when trying to prevent Real Sociedad's second goal, and was stricken motionless on the ground for a worrying period of time. The Atleti shot-stopper eventually regained consciousness and tried to continue the match, but he was rightly substituted by Simeone.

Head injuries are a serious issue in football, and Oblak must be checked thoroughly before being allowed to take to the field once again.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Oblak (5); Trippier (6), Giménez (5), Savić (5), Lodi (4); Vitolo (5), Saúl Ñíguez (5), Koke (5), Lemar (4); João Félix (4), Diego Costa (5)





Substitutes: Llorente (5), Correa (5), Adan (6)

STAR MAN - Although the England full-back was caught out for Real Sociedad's opening goal, Kieran Trippier was Atleti's most prominent attacking threat, as he marauded up and down los Rojiblanco's right-hand side.

The former Tottenham man found himself in good positions in the opposition box, and provided some dangerous crosses for Diego Costa and co to attack. On another day Trippier could have walked off the pitch with a couple of excellent assists to his name.

Looking Ahead





Real Sociedad will be delighted with their performance on Saturday evening, and follow up their tough Atleti test with a trip to Espanyol, as la Real look to continue their positive start to the season.

Simeone's side face a crucial match on Wednesday, when they host Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, who knocked them out of the Champions League last season. Los Rojiblancos then entertain Celta Vigo in their next La Liga fixture.