Twitter Reacts as Sadio Mane Scores Twice to Help Liverpool Maintain 100% Record

By 90Min
September 14, 2019

Liverpool have extended their lead at the top of the table thanks to 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, maintaining their record of winning every league match this season.

Confidence was high during the pre-match build-up and Newcastle United weren't being given too much of a chance, even after their win on the road to Tottenham Hotspur just a few weeks ago.

But Steve Bruce's side capitalised on Liverpool's slow start to the game by tacking a shock lead through loanee full-back Jetro Willems.

The goal came after just six minutes so it was hardly time for Liverpool to go into their panic stations, but a handful of chances that the hosts created didn't test Martin Dúbravka.

The hosts did have a penalty shout which was waved away, but that didn't deter Sadio Mané who scored his 17th goal of the calendar year to bring Liverpool back on level terms, scoring a near-identical goal to Willems' opener.



Mané didn't stop there and even managed to put Liverpool in front before the half time whistle.

But while Liverpool's equaliser really was from the top drawer, Mané put the hosts into the lead for the first time at Anfield after an awful mistake from Dúbravka which left the goal gaping for the Senegal international.

Not content with letting Mané grab all the headlines, Mohamed Salah saw his name go up in lights for the fourth time this season thanks to a delicate finish over Dúbravka in the second-half.

Salah has now been involved in 10 goals in his last seven league appearances at Anfield.

Liverpool were well worth their three points, even if they had to go behind to find their top gear, but the Reds have now maintained their unbeaten record and ensured they'll stay top of the Premier League table for at least another week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message