Twitter Reacts as Sadio Mane Scores Twice to Help Liverpool Maintain 100% Record

Liverpool have extended their lead at the top of the table thanks to 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, maintaining their record of winning every league match this season.

Confidence was high during the pre-match build-up and Newcastle United weren't being given too much of a chance, even after their win on the road to Tottenham Hotspur just a few weeks ago.

But Steve Bruce's side capitalised on Liverpool's slow start to the game by tacking a shock lead through loanee full-back Jetro Willems.

1-0 Newcastle. Willems, stunning finish — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 14, 2019

Jetro Willems with the moment of his life 😳 — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 14, 2019

WILLEMS! WHAT A HIT SON! #nufc — William Imbo (@IMBO_WILL) September 14, 2019

Who had Jetro Willems down as the game’s first scorer? 😯 — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) September 14, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had his pants pulled down and his lunch money stolen there by Willems. Insane skill! #LIVNEW — Sean Nevin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SNevin72) September 14, 2019

The goal came after just six minutes so it was hardly time for Liverpool to go into their panic stations, but a handful of chances that the hosts created didn't test Martin Dúbravka.

The hosts did have a penalty shout which was waved away, but that didn't deter Sadio Mané who scored his 17th goal of the calendar year to bring Liverpool back on level terms, scoring a near-identical goal to Willems' opener.

Sadio Mane says 'f**k you' to the idiots in the VAR booth....#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) September 14, 2019





Sadio Mane now with 31 goals in all competitions since the start of last season. One ahead of Mohamed Salah. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) September 14, 2019





50 - Sadio Mané has played 50 Premier League matches at Anfield without losing – 49 with Liverpool, one with Southampton (W40 D10 L0) - more than any other player has played on a ground without ending on the losing side in Premier League history. Charm. pic.twitter.com/iNqsuQukcw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

It's actually funny how ruthless Sadio Mané now is. It's all psychological. He's always had the talent but now he has the belief. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) September 14, 2019

Sadio Mané has had an incredible start to the season. Another brilliant finish which puts him on 5 goals in all competitions already. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 14, 2019

Mané didn't stop there and even managed to put Liverpool in front before the half time whistle.

But while Liverpool's equaliser really was from the top drawer, Mané put the hosts into the lead for the first time at Anfield after an awful mistake from Dúbravka which left the goal gaping for the Senegal international.

Sadio Mane is Liverpool’s main man. I said it at the start of the season. Such a class player. World class in fact. Thrown around willy nilly these days but fully granted in Mane’s case! Phenomenal player! — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) September 14, 2019

What's Dubravka doing there? — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) September 14, 2019

Roberto Firmino, no surprise, just on and in the thick of things: he thieves possession and plays in Sadio Mane. Martin Dubravka comes to claim it and fails with the ball bouncing to the Senegal speedster, who gets his second of the afternoon and puts #LFC in front



2-1 #LIVNEW — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 14, 2019

Sadio Mane will be a lot happier today. So too will be people with acca’s. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 14, 2019

Not content with letting Mané grab all the headlines, Mohamed Salah saw his name go up in lights for the fourth time this season thanks to a delicate finish over Dúbravka in the second-half.

Salah has now been involved in 10 goals in his last seven league appearances at Anfield.

A goal to marvel at. Wizardry from Roberto Firmino, wonderfully finished off by Mohamed Salah.



3-1 #LIVNEW — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 14, 2019

Salah just unbelievable 👏🏻 — Matt Craig (@MattHDGamer) September 14, 2019

Liverpool were well worth their three points, even if they had to go behind to find their top gear, but the Reds have now maintained their unbeaten record and ensured they'll stay top of the Premier League table for at least another week.