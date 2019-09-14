Zinedine Zidane Rejects Claims That Gareth Bale Has Become Real Madrid's Scapegoat

By 90Min
September 14, 2019

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has dismissed any suggestion that Gareth Bale has been turned into a scapegoat at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Wales international was deemed surplus to requirements at Real Madrid and was even on the brink of moving to China, but ultimately Bale was forced to stay in the Spanish capital - seemingly against Zidane's wishes - for at least another half-season.

Bale has since claimed that he feels he's been made a scapegoat at Real Madrid, but Zidane rejected any suggestion that the 30-year-old forward is solely being blamed for the club's problems this season.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"No, I think we're all guilty if things go wrong or if things go right," Zidane said, quoted by Goal. "It's up to us, all of us, we're all in the same boat. We want to change things when things don't go right. We're thinking as a team mentality.

I've always said he's got amazing quality, Gareth Bale. He's a great player. What happened in the summer, everyone knew the situation. Now he's here, I'm happy, he's happy, everyone is happy, the fans as well.

"Now we have to move forward."

Although Bale was seemingly being pushed out of the exit door at Real Madrid during the summer, his form in the early stages of the season could be a reason why Zidane and co are now backtracking on their stance over his future just last month.

The Welshman has scored two goals and picked up an assist in Real Madrid's opening three matches in La Liga, although the club are still sitting four points off the top of the table with just one win to their name so far.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message