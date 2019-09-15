Bayern Munich Learn Extent of David Alaba Injury Sustained During RB Leipzig Warm-Up

David Alaba has been ruled out for 'several weeks' after suffering a torn thigh muscle in the build-up to Bayern Munich's clash with RB Leipzig on Saturday.

The Austrian full-back pulled up during the warm-up in the Bundesliga clash - forcing him to miss the match as doctors examined the injury - with Jerome Boateng coming into the side to replace the defender prior to kick-off.

The extent of Alaba's injury was not immediately known, but Bayern have since released a statement on their official website confirming that the 27-year-old tore a muscle in his thigh and will be out for a 'spell'.

The Bayern youth product had started every match of the season so far, with his absence a huge blow to the Bavarian side as they push for another league title.

A statement read: "FC Bayern will be without David Alaba for a spell after the Austria international tore a muscle in his left thigh while warming up for Saturday's top Bundesliga match away to RB Leipzig. The diagnosis was announced on Sunday following an examination by the FC Bayern medical unit headed by chief medical officer Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt.

However, since then, TZ reporter Manuel Bonke revealed that Die Roten manager Niko Kovac spoke with Dr. Peter Ueblacker spoke at length ahead of training on Sunday morning, where it had been revealed that Alaba will be out for 'several weeks'.

Despite dropping out of the starting XI at the last minute, the Bundesliga champions took an early lead at the Red Bull Arena courtesy of Robert Lewandowski's third minute strike. Kovac's side were pegged back just before half-time, however, as Timo Werner converted from the spot in first-half stoppage time. The match eventually finished 1-1.