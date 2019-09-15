Everton's Vitality Stadium Curse Continues After Dismal Defensive Display at Bournemouth

September 15, 2019

Everton fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, but the result should perhaps come as no surprise given the Cherries' impressive home record against the Toffees - who are now winless in their last five visits to the south coast.

A Callum Wilson brace and a lovely free-kick from Ryan Fraser put the contest beyond Marco Silva's side, whose wretched run at the Vitality Stadium continues for another season.

Everton's disappointing loss sees them fall to 11th in the table, and Opta released a post-match statistic highlighting the Merseyside club's constant struggles when they make the journey to Eddie Howe's side.  

Bournemouth are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League home games against Everton, winning three of those and drawing two - meaning it's just two points from a possible 15 now for Marco Silva's side at the Cherries.

Those numbers reinforce how much of a bogey team they are for the Toffees, and this performance will do little to help banish the memories of previous poor results.


Another concern for Silva is that his once-reliable defence is beginning to leak goals. Everton have kept the second-highest number of clean sheets since the turn of the year, bettered only by Manchester City, but their recent rearguard displays make for grim viewing.

Seven goals shipped in their last three games show how much standards have slipped in recent weeks - the Toffees previous seven conceded having come in a much more impressive 13 Premier League fixtures.


One positive to take from the game is Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first half goal, which ended a run of 971 minutes without a goal in the top flight. His last Premier League strike came way back in March, against a Rafa Benitez-led Newcastle.

