Impressive Stat Proves Just How Prolific Callum Wilson Has Been for Bournemouth

By 90Min
September 15, 2019

Callum Wilson added another two goals to his ever-increasing Premier League tally in Bournemouth's 3-1 win over Everton on Sunday, but it's just what we have come to expect from the Englishman.

Against the Toffees, Wilson opened the scoring with a header, but his second - Bournemouth's third on the day - was more impressive. Showcasing his composure and pace, he raced behind the defence before firing home an incredible effort.

Performances like that were a regular part of his game last season as well, and Opta explored just how impressive he has been since the start of last season.

Only Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, who has 22 goals and ten assists, has been directly involved in more Premier League goals amongst Englishmen than Wilson, who has managed 17 goals and nine assists in that time.


That return is ahead of both Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane, whilst it is also level with Leicester City's Jamie Vardy.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Unsurprisingly, those goals have helped Wilson establish himself as a regular part of Gareth Southgate's England side, but he has struggled to actually see minutes for the Three Lions as Kane has dominated the lineup.


Nevertheless, he remains a real leader for Eddie Howe's side. and he looks to have finally overcome the injury struggles which plagued the earlier years of his Premier League career.


Spearheading Bournemouth's attack, he links up perfectly with the likes of Joshua King and Harry Wilson, whilst his partnership with young David Brooks was also impressive before the Welshman picked up his ankle injury during pre-season.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

The 27-year-old has attracted interest from both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the past, and it's not hard to see why. He truly is one of the Premier League's most dangerous strikers, and Howe will be desperate to see him maintain that level going forwards.

