Inter vs Slavia Prague Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Inter welcome Czech champions Slavia Prague to San Siro in the opening group fixture of their 2019/20 Champions League campaign.

The Nerazzurri will be eager to pick up all three points after finding themselves drawn in a group with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, and go into the game on the back of three wins from their opening three Serie A fixtures.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Slavia have made an equally impressive start to the season, unbeaten in their opening nine fixtures - picking up seven wins and two draws along the way. Heading into the game on top of their domestic league, they will be optimistic of maintaining this momentum in Milan.

Here's 90min's preview of the showdown.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Tuesday 17 September What Time is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST) Where is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 Referee Ruddy Buquet

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets are available via both club websites, with availability in the home and away ends. However, if you are planning on buying tickets in the home end you will be required to register with the club.

Team News

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Perhaps a sign that the 2019/20 season is still young, but both teams go into the game with a clean bill of health and no notable absentees.

Romelu Lukaku has started his Inter career in impressive fashion, looking calm and composed alongside Lautaro Martinez. Former Manchester United teammate Alexis Sanchez may have to wait for his first European start, with Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar operating in central defence.

Potential Lineups

Inter Milan Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Brozovic, Sensi, Barella, Asamoah; Lukaku, Martinez Slavia Praha Kolar; Hovorka, Coufal, Kudela, Boril; Traore, Masopust, Soucek, Stanciu, Olayinka; Skoda

Head to Head Record



Given that this is only the second time Slavia have reached the Champions League group stage, it's no surprise that this is the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

It's been 12 years since their only appearance in the competition, so they'll no doubt be looking to grasp their opportunity with both hands and put in an impressive showing in Milan.

Recent Form

Inter have started the season in impressive fashion, scoring six and conceding just a solitary goal en-route to three successive wins in Serie A.

They are, however, yet to face any top class opposition, but momentum could be key to Conte's side enjoying a successful campaign.

😴 | GOOD NIGHT



And sweet dreams, #InterFans 🛌



We're top of the league 💪🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/unpUSJMFYK — Inter (@Inter_en) September 14, 2019

The former Chelsea boss has already made his mark on the side, deploying his trademark three at the back in each fixture. Lukaku and Martinez have been among the goals and might fancy adding to their tally on Tuesday night, as they aim to build an understanding capable of toppling Juventus at the summit of Serie A.

Slavia are no pushovers and will be buoyed by their unbeaten start, as well as last season's Europa League run to the quarter-final. They ran Chelsea close across two legs, the second of which ended 4-3 on the night as they crashed out 5-3 on aggregate.

Here's a look at the two sides' last five results:

Inter Slavia Prague Inter 1-0 Udinese (14/9) Slavia Prague 3-0 Slovacko (14/9) Cagliari 1-2 Inter (1/9) Slavia Prague 5-3 Chrudim (5/9) Inter 4-0 Lecce (26/8) SFC Opava 1-1 Slavia Prague (1/9) Inter 2-1 Empoli (26/5) Slavia Prague 1-0 CFR Cluj (28/8) Napoli 4-1 Inter (19/5) CFR Cluj 0-1 Slavia Prague (20/8)

Prediction

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

For Inter to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the knockout stages, they need to pick up six points from their double header against Slavia. A good start is imperative as they then head to Camp Nou before facing Dortmund home and away in their following three Champions League fixtures.

They should have the quality to do so, and will hope to banish the memories of last season's late slip-up against PSV Eindhoven - which cost them dearly.

Prediction: Inter 2-0 Slavia Prague