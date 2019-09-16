Harry Maguire Shows Post-Match Class After Thwarting Former Leicester Teammates at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire showed that he still has plenty of respect for his former club Leicester by visiting the away dressing room after Saturday's game at Old Trafford.

Having spent two years at the King Power Stadium, Maguire moved to Manchester United over the summer for £80m, making him the most expensive defender in history.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

Despite the hefty price tag, Maguire has adapted quickly, helping his new side keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Leicester on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was widely jeered by the travelling fans throughout the game, but he put in an assured display.

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury confirmed that Maguire remains on good terms with the club's players, which meant that he was able to catch up with them after the match.

"He’s been in the changing room chatting with the boys. It’s nice. We’re mates, so everyone is happy to see him doing well here, but we’re just concentrating on ourselves and trying to put things right," Choudhury told LeicestershireLive.

Good luck to @lcfc for the rest of the season... thanks for the reception 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/r6ajpX2m7T — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 14, 2019

Saturday's clean sheet was United's second in three home games, with Maguire playing a pivotal role at the heart of the defence. He has already impressed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who suggested that the England international could captain the side one day.

Solskjaer was quoted by The Mirror as saying: "He’s definitely a character and personality that can be captain of a big club. In the dressing room he’s a leader both by performances, stature and behaviour. He’s a character you’d like to follow; some are technical leaders, some are leaders by voice, but he’s got the lot."