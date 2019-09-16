Norwich vs Man City: £400m Difference in Cost of Lineups Underlines Huge Scale of Upset

By 90Min
September 16, 2019

Norwich beating Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening was the ultimate ‘David vs Goliath’ contest, but the size of the giant-slaying has been further underlined by a viral statistic about the cost of assembling each starting lineup.

Norwich, who started with two free signings and two academy graduates, battled hard and eventually capitalised on catastrophic City defending to prevail 3-2. But the team that started at Carrow Road was around £400m cheaper than their wealthy all-conquering opposition.

The Canaries didn’t pay a penny for heroes Teemu Pukki or Todd Cantwell, the latter of whom, developed in the club’s own academy, while fellow scorer Kenny McLean cost £200,000.

The most Norwich paid for any single player in the line-up was £1.5m, with midfielders Alexander Tettey, Emiliano Buendia and Marco Stiepermann costing that nominal amount.

In stark contrast, Manchester City bought every player in their lineup, most for fees upwards of £30m each. Only Oleksandr Zinchenko at £3.4m set them back less than £20m, and the Ukrainian was still more than twice as costly as Norwich’s most expensive player.

The total cost of the Norwich team on Saturday is an estimated £6.45m, while the side they beat was put together for £406.1m, an astonishing difference of £399.65m.

Premier League football knows no class divides and this weekend was truly evidence that any team really can beat anyone else on any given day.

The result was only Norwich’s second win of the season, although they did also run Chelsea close last month. Next up for the Canaries is a visit to Burnley next Saturday.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have to immediately regroup because their Champions League group stage campaign kicks off on Wednesday with a lengthy away trip to Shakhtar Donetsk.

