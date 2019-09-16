Raphael Varane Reveals Real Madrid Squad Lost Track of Constant Neymar Speculation

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has revealed that the squad found it hard to keep up with all the speculation linking Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar with a blockbuster switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Neymar's future was the major story of the summer, with both Real and Barcelona pursuing a deal. There seemed to be new developments with every passing minute, although they all ultimately led to nothing.

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

Speaking to Le Parisien, Varane insisted that it was so complicated to keep up with, so the players did their best to tune it out and focus on their game.

He said: [The rumours] made a lot of noise. At the club, we did not mention it too much, because we were all focused on the start of the season. There was new information every single day, we ended up losing track of it all.

"Am I surprised Neymar stayed with PSG? No. I take every rumour with a pinch of salt. I'm careful enough not to get involved. As long as a negotiation is not concluded, I try to take a step back."

Varane then discussed the arrival of fellow Frenchman Alphonse Areola, who joined Real on loan from PSG in the deal which saw Keylor Navas move to Paris.

"He was very happy to come to Madrid. In football, everything goes very fast and his job is a very important one. In Madrid, we are fortunate to have two elite goalkeepers. We'll see," Varane added.

"He has, I think, an important role to play. He can have a good season. He is ready for it, and we will help to make him feel good.

"[Navas] was excellent. Like Alphonse, he is a very beautiful person. The higher the level, the more he knows how to ignore the pressure. It was vital in key moments, especially in the Champions League.





"With us, he made a number exceptional saves, and he was vital to our European titles. That's the sign of a top player."