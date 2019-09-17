Champions League: adidas Unveil Official Ball for 2019/20 Group Stage Games

The ball which will be used in the group stage games of the 2019/20 Champions League has been unveiled by adidas.

The group stage will commence on Tuesday night, with teams from all over Europe ready to begin their battle for continental supremacy.

🎶 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒! 🎶

𝘍𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 🥰



Hoping to continue the excitement from last season's Champions League, adidas have produced an all-new ball with a reverse colour block. The base of the ball is a striking multicoloured pattern, which has been designed to reflect the colours which can be seen in stadiums around Europe.

There are blues, fluorescent oranges and yellows splashed all over the ball, whilst the iconic Champions League stars stand out in white with solid black outlines. Those same stars have also been made bigger than last year.

The ball itself is seamless and thermally bonded together, which will help to increase the accuracy of players' passes and shots, whilst it will make controlling the ball far easier than before.

The textured surface and low water uptake will also help optimise the performance, as the ball will hardly be impacted by external factors like rain or snow.

This ball will be used in all the group stage games in this season's Champions League. When that stage comes to an end on 11 December, the ball will no longer be used and will be replaced with a brand new ball, which is set to be announced in early 2020.

Tuesday night will see the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona and defending champions Liverpool get their European campaigns underway, whilst Juventus, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will all be in action on Wednesday.