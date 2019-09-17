Tottenham to Keep Close Eye on Leicester Trio Throughout Premier League Season

Tottenham will keep a close eye over the course of this season on James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Demarai Gray, according to reports.





The young trio of midfielders have impressed at King Power Stadium over the past 12 months, with Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers impressing an elegant style of play upon his players since taking over from the sacked Claude Puel in March.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It's claimed by Football Insider that the Lilywhites are keen admirers of the English trio, and scouts have been instructed to regularly report back on their progress.

It's thought that Maddison and Gray are of particular interest to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has forged quite the reputation for developing and nurturing young talent during his time as a Premier League manager.

Barnes is also thought to be a target, and he's previously been watched by the north London heavyweights - having returned to the east Midlands in January last season after impressive half-season loan spell in the Championship with West Brom.

Spurs may face competition from Manchester United for Maddison, with the Red Devils tipped to make an £80m move for the former Norwich playmaker next year.

He's received a full England call-up for his early season form, while Barnes and Gray have been used mainly as impact substitutes so far this season - the former winning August's Premier League goal of the month award for his strike against Sheffield United.

Barrington Coombs/GettyImages

Spurs' interest in Gray is thought to be more long lasting, with former Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare previously claiming that Pochettino wanted to sign the England Under-21 international as early as 2016.

Tottenham have already strengthened this summer with the signing of Leeds youngster Jack Clarke, clearly demonstrating their appetite for bringing in exciting young talent as they push towards mounting a Premier League title push.