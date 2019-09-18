Newcastle vs Brighton Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Brighton make the long voyage up to St. James' Park this Saturday for their sixth game of the new Premier League season.

The two sides are separated by a single point, both winning just one match so far this term. A late long-range effort from Jeff Hendrick denied the Seagulls victory last time out; the Irishman drawing Burnley level at one goal apiece in stoppage-time.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Meanwhile, opponents Newcastle United went down 3-1 at Anfield as Liverpool overturned an early deficit. Jetro Willems' stunning opener had seem the Magpies take a shock lead, but they were ultimately denied anything from the trip to Merseyside and remain on four points.

Here's our preview of the meeting in the north-west.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 21 September What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? St. James' Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Martin Atkinson

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

Brighton have a fully fit squad, with the exception of Leandro Trossard. The Belgian is suffering from a groin problem and looks set to remain on the sidelines until mid-October.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

There are a couple more injuries for Steve Bruce to contend with. He is without defensive pairing DeAndre Yedlin and Florian Lejeune, both of whom have been missing since early August.

Winger Allan Saint-Maxim is likewise unavailable, with a thigh strain against Tottenham Hotspur seeing the Magpies' last three fixtures.

Potential Lineups

Newcastle United Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Willems; Almiron, Hayden, Longstaff, Atsu; Joelinton. Brighton Ryan; Duffy, Dunk, Webster; March, Stephens, Propper, Gross, Burn; Murray, Maupay.

Head to Head Record

If Newcastle beat Brighton, the overall record will be level at ten victories for either side. There have also been five draws since they first locked horns in February 1930, the latest coming last Easter.

Ayoze Perez broke the deadlock at the Amex with an exquisite attempt that soared into the top corner of Martin Dubravka's net, but the Magpies couldn't hold onto their advantage.

Glen Murray sent a looping header into no man's land with time running out, Pascal Gross beating Mat Ryan to the ball to nod home a priceless equaliser as the Seagulls staved off the threat of relegation.

Recent Form

It's been a familiar story for the two clubs in question. The results haven't necessarily been there and performances have often been disjointed, yet there are still reasons to be cheerful.

£40m import Joelinton is beginning to enjoy his role as the sole striker in Steve Bruce's lineup; the Brazilian looking increasingly confident and capable of damaging opposing sides.

There's no shame in losing to Jurgen Klopp's ravenous Liverpool outfit, with Newcastle once again causing problems for supposedly-better teams.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Just like the Magpies defence, Brighton's seems assured and difficult to break down. Manchester City hit them for four prior to the international break, but drubbings such as that will be handed out to many visitors at the Etihad Stadium.

Graham Potter's men are solid at the back when playing other clubs outside the Big Six, whilst there is a clear style of play that's in the process of being perfected.

Here's a look at the two teams' last five results:



Newcastle United Brighton Norwich City 3-1 Newcastle United (17/8) Brighton 1-1 West Ham United (17/8) Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Newcastle United (25/8) Brighton 0-2 Southampton (24/8) Newcastle United 1-1 Leicester City *(2-4) (28/8) Bristol Rovers 1-2 Brighton (27/8) Newcastle United 1-1 Watford (31/8) Manchester City 4-0 Brighton (31/8) Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United (14/9) Brighton 1-1 Burnley (14/9)

Prediction

Since the pair were promoted from the Championship in 2017, Newcastle have won neither of their home games against Brighton. It appears the 350 mile journey up from the south coast isn't too taxing.

That doesn't mean the Seagulls will have it easy at St. James' Park, however. Bruce has got his recruits organised and they will prove a stern test for the seasiders. Of course, Potter's team are also no pushovers.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Expect a tight encounter in the north-west - goalscoring opportunities are likely to be at a premium. A point would satisfy both of them and a point is what they may well get.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Brighton