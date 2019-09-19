Barcelona Join Premier League Sides in Scouting Erling Braut Håland After Champions League Heroics

Barcelona have joined the long list of admirers for Erling Braut Håland after sending scouts to watch the forward in action after making his Champions League bow in spectacular fashion.

The Leeds-born 19-year-old fired in a first-half hat-trick against Genk as Red Bull Salzburg kicked off their European season with a 6-2 win on Tuesday night, putting the club and Håland on the footballing map after a glittering display.

As exclusively revealed by 90min, no less than 15 Premier League clubs were scouting the former Molde man on Tuesday, with the latest wonderkid on the block firmly in the sights of a vast swathe of sides in Europe at present.





Now, according to Mundo Deportivo journalist Miguel Rico, the Premier League sides were not the only ones keeping a watchful eye on the Norwegian sensation. Rico claims, as relayed by Sport Witness, that Barça also sent an official to the Red Bull Arena to watch the youngster in action.

The information provided is loose at best, but the line ‘Barça watched Håland’ features in an otherwise short story that offers little insight other than the aforementioned line. The champions of La Liga also received ‘relevant reports’ about Håland following the display, but is about as far as the report goes.

FIFTEEN Premier League scouts were watching Erling Håland as he scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/PBFwY46dpo — 90min (@90min_Football) September 18, 2019

Given that Mundo Deportivo are closely tied to the Blaugrana, the fact a story such as this is only given a small section on the last page of the paper doesn't give the story much weight. However, it must be said that few clubs in Europe won't have taken stock of the striker's performance on Tuesday, and even those before it.

So far this season Håland has already netted 11 goals in seven Austrian Bundesliga outings, notching four assists to boot in a barnstorming start to life with the club. Having joined in January 2019, the towering forward has already bagged 18 goals in just 14 appearances for Die Mozartstädter.