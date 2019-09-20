Everton vs Sheffield United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Everton welcome Sheffield United to Goodison Park on Saturday in the Premier League, with Marco Silva's men keen to bounce back from defeat.

The Toffees have started the season with two defeats, one draw and two victories from their opening five matches in the league, leaving them 11th.

Last time out, Silva's side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth - making this an important tussle for them.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Sheffield United, meanwhile, also lost their last game - a 1-0 defeat against Southampton. They currently lie 15th in the league, having picked up five points from their first five games - registering just the one win.

Here's 90min's preview of the upcoming game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 21 September What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Goodison Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday/BBC Sport Final Score

Referee? Simon Hooper

Team News

Everton will be without summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who suffered a thigh injury in training and remains out.

Andre Gomes missed the defeat to Bournemouth with a rib injury and will be absent again here, so Tom Davies could start. Richarlison is a slight doubt for the game, but the Brazilian is expected to be fit.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

United will be without Billy Sharp, who was sent off against Southampton. Mo Besic is ineligible to feature against his parent club.





However, Callum Robinson has recovered from the minor hamstring injury that stopped him from starting against Southampton last time out and he could play from the start this Saturday.

Predicted Lineups

Everton Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Davies, Delph; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin. Sheffield United Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Fleck, Norwood, Stevens; Robinson, McBurnie.

Head to Head Record

The two teams have faced each other 131 times, with the Toffees edging the stats. They have recorded 53 wins, whereas the Blades have managed 47. The sides have also played out a draw on 31 occasions.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

The last meeting between the two came back in 2011, with Everton prevailing in a League Cup fixture 3-1. Victor Anichebe and Mikel Arteta netted for the Toffees, with Sheffield United's Richard Cresswell bagging two, including one own goal.

Recent Form



Everton come into the game sat in 11th place, which is not where Silva would have hoped his side would be at this stage. They've has already suffered two defeats, with one coming in the last match against Bournemouth. It was a shaky display that resulted in them losing by three goals to one - and fans will be hoping for a response on home soil.

Their last match at home saw them put in a strong showing to overcome Wolves 3-2, with Richarlison starring on that occasion.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Sheffield United, meanwhile, come into the game having also lost their last match. It was a disappointing 1-0 defeat but Chris Wilder will be looking to get his side back on track.

Prior to this, the Blades put in an astonishing second half performance to come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Fans will be hoping they can put in a similar showing on the road again.

Here's how both sides have performed in their last five matches.

Everton Sheffield United Bournemouth 3-1 Everton (15/9) Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton (14/9) Everton 3-2 Wolves (1/9) Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United (31/8) Lincoln City 2-4 Everton (28/8) Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn (27/8) Aston Villa 2-0 Everton (23/8) Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City (24/8) Everton 1-0 Watford (17/8) Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace (18/8)

Prediction

This is set to be a very interesting tussle, with both sides looking to claim all three points and get back to winning ways.

Everton will be hoping to put in a statement performance as they aim to climb the table, while Sheffield United will not shy away from the challenge and will believe they can come away from the game with a positive result.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Although the Blades will put up a stern test, the Toffees will be expected to take advantage of a leaky defence and claim all three points.