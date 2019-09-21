Steve Bruce Identifies Key Problem During Rafa Benitez's Newcastle Reign

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce claims that he's discovered the main problem that held the Tyneside club back during Rafa Benitez's spell In charge - a lack of goals.

Bruce took over from Benitez this summer, after the ex-Liverpool boss and Newcastle owner Mike Ashley were unable to agree terms on a new deal.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The new Magpies boss has overseen six matches so far this season, in which his team has scored a measly four goals, earning five points in the process.

Bruce spoke before his side's goalless draw against Brighton, and, as reported by Chronicle Live, the 58-year-old declared that a lack of firepower has been the problem for years at St James' Park.

“Of course, the problem in the Premier League is, can we score enough? History tells you here that in the last couple of years, (at Newcastle under Rafa Benitez)

scoring is a struggle.

“We are not alone though. I think that is the hardest part and every team is defensively structured, that is why at the top end of the pitch you need something different."

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Bruce is convinced that with the investments made in the squad over the summer, his Newcastle reign could be much more entertaining than that of his predecessor, and the ex-Sunderland manager is confident in the ability of his attacking options.

“With Andy Carroll coming back and Dwight Gayle round the corner, it gives us a bigger threat, Allan Saint-Maximin as well," he added.

“I hope that they can all stay fit for a long period because the more options you have in the forward area the better.”