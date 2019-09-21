Twitter Reacts as Tottenham Waste (Another) Lead to Extend Utterly Dreadful Away Day Record

Tottenham threw away a one-goal lead on the road to Leicester City to extend their winless run away from home, with Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison completing a stunning comeback after Harry Kane's opener.

It didn't take long for the drama to unfold at King Power Stadium as the Video Assistant Referee took centre stage to rule out an opening goal, penalising an offside Ayoze Pérez before Wilfred Ndidi bundled the ball over the line.

It would obviously be poor form to criticise VAR when it doesn’t work and stay silent when it gets things right. So: that Perez offside was obviously correct but VAR is still rubbish and in its current form just makes football worse 👍🏻 — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) September 21, 2019

On a train in Yorkshire and I could see Perez offside from here. 😂 — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) September 21, 2019

Paul Tierney getting pelters from the passionate, vocal Leicester fans is exactly why we need replays to be shown to the crowd. A clearly correct, offside decision that wouldn’t cause trouble should be shared... — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) September 21, 2019

If a disallowed goal wasn't bad enough for Leicester City fans, Moussa Sissoko then escaped with just a yellow card after a two-footed tackle on Maddison.

The initial decision hardly went down like a treat, but it was the Video Assistant Referee's decision not to get involved which proved to be the most frustrating for the home fans.

Two footed, studs up, didn’t look in control... lucky to get away with a yellow there #LEITOT #LCFC — James Fen 🇬🇧 (@AJFeneley) September 21, 2019

Can someone please explain to me why VAR has not gone to check that tackle from Sissoko?! Two footed challenge surely a obvious mistake from the ref?? #LEITOT #VAR — Dan Siddle (@Sandiddle) September 21, 2019

The only thing that could have made things worse for Leicester City would be conceding a goal against the run of play.

So, step forward Harry Kane.

Despite being shoved off-balance by Çağlar Söyüncü, the England captain impressively found a way to score the opening goal of the game, finding the back of the net against Leicester City for the 14th time in his senior career.

Credit where it’s due. Ridiculous finish from Kane. — Arsène's Son 🎈 (@hughwizzy) September 21, 2019





Kane scoring from a dive combined with an Ozil 'bounce' finish. Outstanding banter. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) September 21, 2019





I've never seen a finish like that before! Kane was literally on the deck after a foul but still managed to hit the ball into the ground & over Schmiechel. Lamela unlocked Leicester with great pass & Son backheeled to Kane. A lot to love in that goal. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) September 21, 2019

After seeing a goal ruled out in the first half for offside, the VAR gods changed sides at half-time and this time chalked off a strike by Tottenham's Serge Aurier.

While Pérez's strike was fairly straightforward, Son Heung-min was penalised for being little more than a few millimetres beyond the last defender.

It might be worth telling Football Twitter that the 'clear and obvious' rule only comes into play for objective decision - which offside self evidently is not.

In sorry but there is no way that son offside is clear and obvious, completely ridiculous imo — Mystic Mane 🇸🇳 (@manethemystical) September 21, 2019





Just so we're clear, Son being 'offside' my a millimetre or two is a "clear and obvious error" and the resulting goal is ruled out, but a penalty can't possibly be overturned when you watch a replay of a guy diving without being touched?



I see. Good system, lads. The best. — The Trombone (@PlayersTrombone) September 21, 2019





To think VAR was introduced to get rid of clear and obvious errors... An offside was just given because Son was 0.000000001mm offside. Yet VAR doesn't overturn obvious penalties because they don't want to undermine refs. How did we get this so wrong... #LEITOT — Jake Heasman (@jakeheasman) September 21, 2019

If those verified Twitter folks are getting it wrong, then what chance do the rest of us have?

Back to the game and Aurier's disallowed goal gave Leicester City the boost they needed to grab a deserved equaliser, coming courtesy of right-back Ricardo Pereira who raced onto the end of a square pass from Jamie Vardy.





Ricardo Pereira never fails to impress me when I watch him. Even back in his days for Porto.



T3 RBs in the league — Forward 🇳🇬💯™ (@Forward_100) September 21, 2019

Ricardo Pereira is the best rb in the league — PL_Proven (@PlProven) September 21, 2019

It was a goal which spurred Leicester City on even more, with the Foxes eventually going on to grab a late winner through James Maddison.

The England international was given too much time on the edge of the penalty area and was allowed to fire a long-range effort at goal, catching Paulo Gazzaniga off guard to snatch all three points in the last few minutes of the match.

James Maddison the match-winner with a special goal - two touches, a lovely low, curling shot - that his performance (especially first half) deserved. Leicester better in the second 45. Soyuncu absolutely superb. Spurs now without a win in their last nine away league games. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 21, 2019

31 - James Maddison ended a run of 31 shots in the Premier League without a goal, since netting versus Huddersfield in April. Relief. pic.twitter.com/NcwtQMcgVM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2019





Absolutely brilliant from the @LCFC boys! Ricardo throughly deserved his goal, and Maddison.. take a bow sir! 🔥 #Foxes #Leicester — Tahir Hajat (@TahirHajat) September 21, 2019





what a goal James Maddison is special 🔥 — Humzah Shabir (@fxck_humzah) September 21, 2019

All in all, another day of Premier League misery for Spurs - and the extension of a truly horrific away record that we will speak of no more.