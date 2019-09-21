Twitter Reacts as Tottenham Waste (Another) Lead to Extend Utterly Dreadful Away Day Record

By 90Min
September 21, 2019

Tottenham threw away a one-goal lead on the road to Leicester City to extend their winless run away from home, with Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison completing a stunning comeback after Harry Kane's opener.

It didn't take long for the drama to unfold at King Power Stadium as the Video Assistant Referee took centre stage to rule out an opening goal, penalising an offside Ayoze Pérez before Wilfred Ndidi bundled the ball over the line.

If a disallowed goal wasn't bad enough for Leicester City fans, Moussa Sissoko then escaped with just a yellow card after a two-footed tackle on Maddison.

The initial decision hardly went down like a treat, but it was the Video Assistant Referee's decision not to get involved which proved to be the most frustrating for the home fans.

The only thing that could have made things worse for Leicester City would be conceding a goal against the run of play.

So, step forward Harry Kane.

Despite being shoved off-balance by Çağlar Söyüncü, the England captain impressively found a way to score the opening goal of the game, finding the back of the net against Leicester City for the 14th time in his senior career.



After seeing a goal ruled out in the first half for offside, the VAR gods changed sides at half-time and this time chalked off a strike by Tottenham's Serge Aurier.

While Pérez's strike was fairly straightforward, Son Heung-min was penalised for being little more than a few millimetres beyond the last defender.

It might be worth telling Football Twitter that the 'clear and obvious' rule only comes into play for objective decision - which offside self evidently is not.



If those verified Twitter folks are getting it wrong, then what chance do the rest of us have?

Back to the game and Aurier's disallowed goal gave Leicester City the boost they needed to grab a deserved equaliser, coming courtesy of right-back Ricardo Pereira who raced onto the end of a square pass from Jamie Vardy.


It was a goal which spurred Leicester City on even more, with the Foxes eventually going on to grab a late winner through James Maddison.

The England international was given too much time on the edge of the penalty area and was allowed to fire a long-range effort at goal, catching Paulo Gazzaniga off guard to snatch all three points in the last few minutes of the match.



All in all, another day of Premier League misery for Spurs - and the extension of a truly horrific away record that we will speak of no more.

