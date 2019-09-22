Brescia vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

In their fifth game of the Serie A season, Juventus face a trip to Stadio Mario Rigamonti on Tuesday to play newly-promoted Brescia.

Despite being unbeaten, Juventus have had an underwhelming start to life under Maurizio Sarri. La Vecchia Signora could only achieve narrow wins against Parma, Napoli and Hellas Verona while earning disappointing draws against Fiorentina and Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Brescia have had a positive start to their first Serie A campaign since 2010/11. They won their opening game away at Cagliari, and fell to defeats to Milan and Bologna, before earning a victory against Udinese on Saturday.





Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 24 September What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio Mario Rigamonti TV Channel/Live Stream Premier Sports 1, Premier Player Referee? TBC

Team News

Juventus are currently in the middle of a minor injury crisis, with five first-team players out injured. Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia Perin, Marko Pjaca, Mattia De Sciglio and Douglas Costa are all expected to miss out on Tuesday.

Brescia have their own fitness worries. Ernesto Torregrossa is expected to be out until April, while Emanuele Ndoj, Giangiacomo Magnani, Mattia Viviani and Bruno Martella are also currently out injured.

Mario Balotelli could finally make his competitive Brescia debut on Tuesday. The 29-year-old was forced to miss out on the first four games of the season after picking up a ban while playing in Ligue 1 for Marseille.

Predicted Lineups

Brescia Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Mateju; Romulo, Tonali, Bisoli, Spalek; Donnarumma, Balotelli. Juventus Szczesny: Danilo, de Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Ramsey, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Higuain, Ronaldo.

Head to Head Record

The two sides haven't faced each other for nearly a decade, with their last meeting being back in March 2011. Goals from Milos Krasic and Alessandro Del Piero were enough to see off Le Rondinelle on that day, back when Juve were still playing at Stadio Olimpico di Torino.





Out of their last five meetings, Juventus have won on three occasions while Brescia have only come away victorious once, all the way back in March 2007 when both sides were in Serie B.

Recent Form

As previously mentioned, Juventus have enjoyed a decent, if underwhelming start to the season. La Vecchia Signora are currently unbeaten and sit second in the table, two points behind Internazionale.

It's been a good start to life back in Serie A for Brescia, winning two and losing two. Le Rondinelle coach Eugenio Corini will be pleased with those wins, especially since both were away from home.

Brescia Juventus Udinese 0-1 Brescia (21/9) Juventus 2-1 Hellas Verona (21/9) Brescia 3-4 Bologna (15/9) Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus (18/9) Brescia 3-2 Frosinone (7/9) Fiorentina 0-0 Juventus (14/9) Mantova 1-5 Brescia (4/9) Juventus 4-3 Napoli (31/8) Milan 1-0 Brescia (31/9) Parma 0-1 Juventus (24/9)

Prediction

Brescia, as we saw in their narrow defeat to Milan, aren't pushovers. Juventus will be going to Stadio Mario Rigamonti almost expecting a win, but Le Rondinelle will give them a hard time throughout. It could be tough for Juventus, but they should do enough to earn a victory.