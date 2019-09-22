Chelsea and Liverpool will both look forward to a Premier League clash on Sunday after the English giants each lost Champions League openers midweek—against Napoli and Valencia, respectively. The league leaders travel to west London hoping to extend their five-point cushion at the summit, but Stamford Bridge has been a bogey venue for the Reds of late.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has lost and drawn its last two visits to the Blues, who are relying on Frank Lampard to imbue some of his winning knack against Liverpool. Lampard faced this foe 45 times during his 21-year playing career, more fixtures than any other opponent. He won 21 of those meetings, lost 17 times and drew on nine occasions.

Liverpool already boasts a sizeable lead over second-place Manchester City heading into Week 6, while Chelsea is one of six teams on eight points (seven from the top).

Tuesday’s, 1-0, home defeat to struggling Valencia was a damaging blow with Lampard having previously gone four unbeaten. The hosts came in on a high after hammering Wolverhampton Wanderers, 5-2, three days prior.

That could be seen as a sign of the inexperience of Lampard’s side following this summer’s transfer window ban. A return to domestic action against Klopp’s Liverpool is about the toughest test of fortitude Chelsea’s players can expect.

Liverpool won’t be as low following its, 2-0, loss away to Napoli, when two late goals saw the host pull away in cruel fashion. A defeat at the intimidating Stadio San Paolo is more forgivable for Klopp, though a strong Premier League comeback will be expected.

Reds reserve goalkeeper Adrian pulled off several outstanding saves against Napoli despite the defeat. The Spaniard has largely performed well standing in for injured No. 1 Alisson Becker.

United States star Christian Pulisic hasn’t been featured in either of Chelsea’s last two games. When questioned about the winger’s lack of recent involvement following Tuesday’s loss, Lampard told reporters his benched asset is “well in the plans.” Lampard said after the defeat to Los Che that he hoped Mason Mount would be fit for Sunday after he limped off with an ankle injury in that game. N’Golo Kante hasn’t been featured for Chelsea since the 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City on August 18 and looks unlikely to return yet.

How to watch the game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

