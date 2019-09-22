Twitter Reacts as Arsenal Put Supporters Through the Ringer in Dramatic 3-2 Win Over Aston Villa

By 90Min
September 22, 2019

What a 90 minutes. Unai Emery was looking down the barrel, muttering his last words to himself, as the paying public bayed for his blood. Ten minutes later, Arsenal come away with three points, and the Gunners boss lives to fight another day. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang raised the Emirates stadium roof with a superb late free-kick which sealed the win for the hosts, after Aston Villa had been leading until the final ten minutes of the match. 

It was harsh on the away side, but the hosts showed great character in turning the game on its head.

Let's take a look back at an extraordinary rollercoaster match, through the eyes of you brave Arsenal supporters...

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Who doesn't love seeing a youth academy product getting a run-out in the starting XI? Bukayo Saka was given the nod after his impressive midweek Europa League display, and you were all buzzing to see what he can do.


It wasn't all good news for Gunners fans though....

Some Gunners supporters have seen this familiar scene before and feared the worst from the off.

Sure enough, Aston Villa took the lead after 20 minutes, John McGinn firing home to send the Villa fans into pandemonium. 


Football expert Piers Morgan was absolutely fuming with the Arsenal defence, along with the rest of the fanbase. 

People stopped losing their minds for a second to wax lyrical over Saka once again, as the youngster grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck for the home side. 

Granit Xhaka then went into the book for hacking down Jack Grealish - a sentence which makes more sense than anything I've ever heard. 

A red card, I hear you say? 


Ainsley Maitland-Niles ruined plenty of Gunners' weekends (and my Fantasy League score) by getting a second yellow card inside the opening 41 minutes. Nice one Ainsley. 


Arsenal did equalise in the second half, but their joy was short-lived. Wesley stabbed home for Villa two minutes after Nicolas Pepe bagged his first goal for the club. 


David Luiz was caught out massively on the second goal, and none of us were particularly surprised. 


But then, the unthinkable happened. 


ARSENAL TURNED IT AROUND AND WON A GAME OF FOOTBALL! 

It was all smiles in the end from the Gunners, who seemed more in shock that their team had produced such a spirited comeback. 



Emery still came under heavy criticism, but the ex-PSG manager has bought himself a little more time. You can't please all of the people all of the time, Unai. 



