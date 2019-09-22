Twitter Reacts as Man Utd Extend 7-Month Away Winless Run & Marcus Rashford Suffers Injury

By 90Min
September 22, 2019

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road to West Ham on Sunday, with Andriy Yarmolenko's strike and Aaron Cresswell's free-kick offering the only moments of magic in a game which was lacking any real quality throughout.

Both sides took their time to try and get a foothold in the match, but West Ham and United looked destined to go into half-time on level terms after producing one of the most forgettable opening 45 minutes in Premier League history.

Thankfully, West Ham's occasional genius Yarmolenko produced the only talking point of the first half with a stunning goal with just a few minutes left on the clock.

A stunning first touch opened up the space for Yarmolenko, who was then able to fire a shot across David de Gea and into the far corner of the net.


United created their best chance of the match when Juan Mata was presented with an open goal shortly after the break.


But the Spanish midfielder couldn't direct his shot towards goal after racing onto Andreas Pereira's pinpoint cross.


Things then went from bad to worse for United as their only available striker Marcus Rashford was forced off the pitch through injury.

With Anthony Martial already ruled out for some time and Mason Greenwood fighting off an illness, Rashford's departure saw Jesse Lingard lead the line for Solskjaer's side along with summer signing Daniel James.

At least no-one predicted Rashford's impending injury...

The final nail in the coffin for United came with less than 10 minutes left of the match.

They'd already conceded a free-kick which let Cresswell test himself from distance earlier in the match, allowing the left-back to find his range and send his second effort straight into the top corner of David de Gea's net.

It was Cresswell's first goal since a free-kick against Manchester City in 2018.

West Ham saw out the rest of the game with ease to pick up back to back home wins against Manchester United for the first time in over a decade.

It's a result which leaves the visitors without an away win in the Premier League since February, something which clearly went down a treat after the full-time whistle across each corner of Manchester United Twitter.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message