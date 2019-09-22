Twitter Reacts as Man Utd Extend 7-Month Away Winless Run & Marcus Rashford Suffers Injury

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road to West Ham on Sunday, with Andriy Yarmolenko's strike and Aaron Cresswell's free-kick offering the only moments of magic in a game which was lacking any real quality throughout.

Both sides took their time to try and get a foothold in the match, but West Ham and United looked destined to go into half-time on level terms after producing one of the most forgettable opening 45 minutes in Premier League history.

Honestly, what do United fans expect when the midfield includes averageness like Matic and Perriera? Mata been poor too. McTominay functional.

No guile. No risk takers. No drive. No energy. #boring #WHUMUN — Michael Pieri (@delpieri10) September 22, 2019

Dreadful half of football. So slow and boring. It really is a struggle to watch United these days 😩 — Dave (@DavePutman_) September 22, 2019

Another boring first half from man united.... not even remotely surprised — Ollie Broad (@olliebroad19RFC) September 22, 2019

Thankfully, West Ham's occasional genius Yarmolenko produced the only talking point of the first half with a stunning goal with just a few minutes left on the clock.

A stunning first touch opened up the space for Yarmolenko, who was then able to fire a shot across David de Gea and into the far corner of the net.

What on earth were the United defence doing there. Yarmolenko just runs around the back of them! — James Benge (@jamesbenge) September 22, 2019





Great finish from Yarmolenko. — Premier League Insider (@premier_inside) September 22, 2019

YESSSSSSSSS !!!! Yarmolenko you beauty !!! #WHU — James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) September 22, 2019

United created their best chance of the match when Juan Mata was presented with an open goal shortly after the break.





But the Spanish midfielder couldn't direct his shot towards goal after racing onto Andreas Pereira's pinpoint cross.

MATA! So close! So so so so close. Should've buried it. TERRIBLE MISS! — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) September 22, 2019





That Mata miss sums the whole club up atm 😤😤😤😤...Everything about United stinks atm — Richmond Kissi (@KissiRichmond) September 22, 2019

Mata ... how did you miss that? 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Scholes 🇾🇪 (@26scholes) September 22, 2019

Things then went from bad to worse for United as their only available striker Marcus Rashford was forced off the pitch through injury.

With Anthony Martial already ruled out for some time and Mason Greenwood fighting off an illness, Rashford's departure saw Jesse Lingard lead the line for Solskjaer's side along with summer signing Daniel James.

At least no-one predicted Rashford's impending injury...

You can’t let a £75m striker leave and not sign a replacement. A couple of injuries have shown how short we are up top. If Rashford gets injured we have zero fit senior strikers. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 22, 2019

Solskjaer's injury problems getting worse. Rashford hobbling off and being replaced by Lingard. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) September 22, 2019

Now that Marcus Rashford has gone off injured, we’ve only got one fit recognised striker, and that’s our manager. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) September 22, 2019

United chose not to sign a replacement for Lukaku, who scored for Inter again last night. Martial is injured (again), Greenwood is ill and now Rashford is injured. Could hardly be any worse. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 22, 2019

The final nail in the coffin for United came with less than 10 minutes left of the match.

They'd already conceded a free-kick which let Cresswell test himself from distance earlier in the match, allowing the left-back to find his range and send his second effort straight into the top corner of David de Gea's net.

It was Cresswell's first goal since a free-kick against Manchester City in 2018.

Cresswell is wavey at free kicks — Wedgeman Simon (@miniminter) September 22, 2019

That is the most exquisite of freekicks from Aaron Cresswell. 👌🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 22, 2019

The first Cresswell freekick was so close but had too much power. So he came back, took a bit off of it to place it better. Wonderful. All thanks to Ashley Young making the most unnecessary challenge as well. — Zito (@_Zeets) September 22, 2019

West Ham saw out the rest of the game with ease to pick up back to back home wins against Manchester United for the first time in over a decade.

It's a result which leaves the visitors without an away win in the Premier League since February, something which clearly went down a treat after the full-time whistle across each corner of Manchester United Twitter.