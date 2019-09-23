Jurgen Klopp Issues Response to Pep Guardiola's Claim League is 'Already Won'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has responded to Pep Guardiola's claim that the Reds have 'already won the title'.

The Manchester City boss made the statement following his side's eight-goal demolition of Watford at the Etihad on Saturday, but Klopp was quick to see the funny side.

When posed with the quote, as quoted by the Mirror, he replied: “It hasn’t been won already. Pep knows that – and that is why I understand, 100 per cent, why he made a joke about it.

“This season won’t be like last season. We have seen that already, with every team making big steps. There is not a team in the league who I think will go down with hardly any points. You’ve got Watford who were at the bottom with two points but, ­performance-wise, they could ­already have had five, six or seven points.

“Wolves are also struggling a bit – but will end up going back up – so we have ­already seen that the league is different this season. I think that’s why Pep ­responded like he did with a joke because ­nothing has happened so far."

Speaking before his side's hard-fought victory over Chelsea, Klopp stated: “We’ve had just five games and so many things can still happen. You simply cannot think that far ahead.

“We have enough to do just ­thinking about the next game, then the next game and the next game. We know that one more win would have been enough last season, but we also know that sometimes when you try to win, you can end up losing.

“You have to make sure you stay in the game. You cannot always go for the result, because the league is so strong that if you open up in the last 20 minutes then you give the other team a chance to win.

“So you have to be solid and you have to be sensible. I also don’t think you can ­compare this season with last ­season.”

Victory at Stamford Bridge maintained Liverpool's five-point cushion at the top of the table, but as Klopp recited over and over, there is still a long, long way to go. Nothing has happened yet.

