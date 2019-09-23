Manchester United Release Statement Defending Recruitment Strategy and Promise to Keep Investing

Manchester United have released a statement defending their summer recruitment strategy, reiterating that they have spent heavily on improving the first team over the summer and will continue to do so.

Despite almost £150m of investment in the summer, United have found themselves short on numbers in recent weeks thanks to injuries to the likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, and with the French duo among the absentees for Sunday's trip to West Ham, they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat.

"Everyone at the club, from the owners down, is focused on competing for and winning trophies at the highest level," a club spokesman said, as per utdreport. "To do that we have invested heavily in the playing squad and will continue to do so.

"At the same time, the exciting pool of talent coming through from our youth and academy sections is a result of increased investment in this area over the last five years.

"It's important to note that while our successful commercial operation helps drive that investment, the priority is the focus on achieving success on the pitch.

"Similarly, it is worth noting that we are not looking at or buying players based on their commercial appeal. We agree that recruitment is critical."

The statement goes on, hinting at a potential sporting director appointment, and the role they may play in the recruitment process.

"We are continually reviewing and looking at the potential to evolve our structure on the football side," it continues. "Much of the speculation around this type of role focuses purely on recruitment.

"We've materially expanded our recruitment department in recent years and we believe this runs in an efficient and productive way. Many of the senior staff in these roles have been at the club for over 10 years.

"Recruitment recommendations and decisions are worked on by this department and the manager and his team, not senior management.

"We feel the players signed this summer demonstrate that this approach is the right one and any future appointment would complement this process. Regarding transfer budget, we have invested significantly in the squad and we will continue to do so."

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League, having won just two of their opening six games of the 2019/20 season. Their defeat at West Ham means that since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed on a permanent basis, United have lost 10 of their last 19 games in all competitions - a dismal run that has understandably left fans disgruntled with the club's lack of progress.