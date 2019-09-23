Premier League Fantasy Football: The Dream Team From Gameweek 6

Another weekend of Premier League football is in the books, and what a sensational weekend it was - particularly if you support Manchester City.

It was even more happy days if, in the increasingly important world of fantasy football, you had the likes of Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in your ranks - with the pair racking up points left, right and centre in the demolition job of Watford.

When you see your price has gone down because Pep gonna Pep



£12.1m for @sterling7...#FPL pic.twitter.com/EmZq76MBOe — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) September 23, 2019

This week saw a miserly average of just 52 points scored, though one lucky manager did rack up 141 points after playing his triple captain chip at just the right time.

But who should you have picked? Who were the pick of the bunch? Well, let's take you through the gameweek six top performers..

Goalkeeper

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (10pts) - It was game over for the goalkeeping berth after the first game of the weekend, with Bournemouth stopper Ramsdale scooping double digit points for his performance against Southampton on Friday. Six saves, a comedy assist and three bonus points were his returns ahead of a Champions League qualification clash with West Ham next week.

Defenders

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Ricardo Pereira (9pts) - If there's one right-back other than Trent Alexander-Arnold, that you'd expect to regularly see feature in the team of the week, it's Ricardo Pereira. The Leicester full-back is pretty tasty going forward, and showed his pedigree in front of goal by hauling the Foxes level against Tottenham this past Saturday. The goal turned the game around, and helped Pereira notch nine points for the week.

John Lundstram (12pts) - There's always one defender who over the course of the season does very little, but for six weeks of the season pulls out mega game weeks. You get the feeling that Sheffield United star Lundstram might be that man this season - with his performances this campaign netting 3, 14, 0, 1, 2 - and now 12. Inconsistent he may be, but a fantasy darling he is too.

Nicolas Otamendi (15pts) - A few weeks ago, you'd have got good odds on Otamendi watching most of this season from the sidelines. However, injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones have changed all that, and now he's the focal point of Manchester City's defence. Good job the Argentine loves a challenge, as well as scoring points - 15, to be precise, against Watford this week.

Aaron Cresswell (14pts) - There's something about seeing left-footed free-kicks bend into the top corner, isn't there? Aesthetically pleasing, often pinpoint and oh so spectacular when they leave one of the world's best goalkeepers groping at thin air. Cresswell did just that for West Ham this week, leaving David De Gea no chance en-route to picking up 14 points, thanks to the assistance of a clean sheet.

Midfielders

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Bernardo Silva (19pts) - It's now time to settle in and enjoy the Manchester City ride - as we run you through the most incredible points haul that one team has probably ever accrued in a single gameweek. First up, hat-trick hero Bernardo Silva, who put a slow start to the season behind him with a 19 point stonker.





Kevin De Bruyne (17pts) - Not far behind is arguably the Premier League's best midfielder. Back to full fitness and fully back in the groove, De Bruyne took his tally for the season to seven assists and two goals with an all-conquering display - grabbing 17 points in the process.

David Silva (11pts) - Yep, we're still on City guys and girls - and now we're onto arguably the best Premier League midfielder of the last decade. Silva may be 33 now, but he still oozes class and composure. More importantly, he still delivers big points - with his 11-point showing the third time this season that he has notched 10 or more points.

Riyad Mahrez (15pts) - Rounding off the quartet of City's stars who wishes he could play Watford every week is Riyad Mahrez. Handed a third Premier League start at the expense of the rested Raheem Sterling, the Algerian seized his opportunity to shine with both hands - grabbing 15 points, broken down into a goal, two assists and single bonus point. Yum.

Andriy Yarmolenko (11pts) - Time to hop off the Pep Guardiola bandwagon and onto the Manuel Pellegrini express. West Ham are looking good under the cool, suave Chilean and against Manchester United, they were relatively untroubled. What's even nicer to see, for Hammers fans at least, is Yarmolenko fit and raring to go after injury ruined his debut season at the club. Well, he's back - and scored the opening goal to scoop 11 points and a 2-0 win.

Forward

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Chris Wood (13pts) - There's a pretty popular opinion doing the rounds that suggest Burnley are a pretty hard team to watch, in this modern day of beautiful, pass it around football. While that may be true, what's the point in doing that if it doesn't play to your strengths?





Those are sentiments that Sean Dyche will likely agree with - and Chris Wood too - as the Clarets cruised to victory over Norwich this past weekend, with two goals from whipped crosses into the box. The Kiwi forward profited on both occasions, earning himself 13 points and the role of leading striker this week.