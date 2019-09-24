Manchester United Open Fresh Contract Talks With Paul Pogba

Manchester United have begun talks with midfielder Paul Pogba over a new deal at Old Trafford, as they seek to keep him at the club amid near-constant speculation regarding his future.

The Frenchman, who was linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer, has two years left on his current deal, with an option for a further year placed in the contract as well.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the 26-year-old as integral to any potential rejuvenation at United and, according to a report from the Times, the club have now made contact with his representatives over the signing of fresh terms.

Pogba is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, and his presence has been dearly lacking, especially in Sunday's loss to West Ham at the London Stadium. His current deal brings in around £144,000-a-week, though it is propped up by the further £6.5m he receives in image rights and loyalty bonuses.

Of course, there is no Champions League football on the calendar this season, but Solskjaer is praying that a central role in the forthcoming project will convince him to stay, despite his publicly admitted desire for a new challenge.

Are United worse now than they were under Mourinho? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/M0Le5yHk3W — 90min (@90min_Football) September 24, 2019

As has been well-documented, the two most prominent clubs chasing him are Real Madrid and Juventus, with the Red Devils rejecting a bid from the Spanish outfit consisting of James Rodriguez plus £27m at the end of the summer's transfer window.

Pogbahas previously spoken of his respect for coach Zinedine Zidane, though how much longer he will remain in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout is a question Pogba will have to mull over during these negotiations.