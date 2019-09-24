Manchester United vs Rochdale Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The early season optimism at Manchester United is fading at Old Trafford following their latest defeat to West Ham, in which the Red Devils were comfortably beaten 2-0.

A midweek Carabao Cup fixture is arguably the last thing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side need right now, as fatigue from competitive Premier League fixtures and Thursday night Europa League football start to take hold.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

But the visit of League One outfit Rochdale should at least offer United the opportunity to get back to winning ways ahead of their crunch fixture against fellow Champions League qualification hopefuls Arsenal.

Here's everything you need to know as the Red Devils aim to avoid an upset on Wednesday evening.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 25 September What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Old Trafford TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? John Brooks

Team News

United's injury woes continue with the likes of Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly all on the sidelines for this tie, while Marcus Rashford is the latest player to be added to the list after being substituted during the loss to West Ham.

Thankfully for the boss, youngster Mason Greenwood looks set to return to the side after missing Sunday's match due to a bout of tonsillitis, while Solskjaer has also suggested Paul Pogba could too make his comeback after pulling out of the French squad with an ankle injury.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Injuries and the fact they're up against much weaker opposition could see a number of youth prospects feature, with Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes likely to get more minutes under their belts.

But Rochdale certainly won't go down without a fight and have received a boost following the return of veteran forward Aaron Wilbraham, who has previously spent time at Crystal Palace, Hull and Bolton.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United Romero; Dalot, Jones, Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams; Fred, Gar; Chong, Lingard, Gomes, Greenwood. Rochdale Sanchez; Matheson, McNulty, O'Connell, Norrington-Davies, Williams; Rathbone, Dooley, Camps, Pyke, Wilbraham.

Head to Head Record

As much as the Red Devils will be obvious favourites going into this encounter regardless, there's very little to go on in terms of previous results between the two sides.

They've only previously met on one other occasion, an FA Cup tie over 30 years ago way back in 1986.

Rochdale fans will be hoping that history doesn't repeat itself as United pulled off a 2-0 victory over their opponents on that day.

Recent Form

Neither side have been in outstanding form. Alongside decent victories over the likes of Chelsea and Leicester this season, United have faltered, experiencing disappointing losses to West Ham and Crystal Palace, as well as underwhelming draws against Southampton and Wolves.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

In fact, their 4-0 victory over Chelsea on the opening day was the only convincing result they've enjoyed in recent times. They narrowly beat Leicester 1-0 and required a late Mason Greenwood goal to see off Astana by the same narrow scoreline.

However, they'll take some comfort in Rochdale's recent form. Wednesday's visitors have lost three and drawn one of their last four matches. Those losses included a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City's Under-21s and a heavy 6-0 loss at the hands of Peterborough.

Here's how the two sides have fared in their last five fixtures.

Manchester United Rochdale West Ham 2-0 Manchester United (22/9) Fleetwood 2-1 Rochdale (21/9) Manchester United 1-0 Astana (19/9) Rochdale 1-1 Lincoln City (17/9) Manchester United 1-0 Leicester (14/9) Peterborough 6-0 Rochdale (14/9) Southampton 1-1 Manchester United (31/8) Rochdale 0-2 Manchester City Under-21s (11/9) Manchester United 1-2 Crystal Palace (24/8) Southend 0-3 Rochdale (31/8)

Prediction

Despite the turmoil United currently find themselves in, it would be one of football's greatest ever shocks if they were defeated by opponents 53 domestic positions below them.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The pace of Chong, Gomes, Lingard and Greenwood should prove too much for Rochdale to cope with, while the potential return of Paul Pogba would provide plenty of creative flare from the centre of the pitch.

Consequently, we can expect to see United's name in the pot for the Carabao Cup fourth round draw.