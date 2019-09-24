MK Dons v Liverpool Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

MK Dons will be looking to pull off a major upset as they welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the Stadium MK for this third-round Carabao Cup tie.

After gaining promotion to League 1 last season, MK Dons have started the season inconsistently. They currently sit in 15th and six points off the drop after losing back-to-back home games to Ipswich and Southend.

Despite being a newly-promoted side, this will undoubtedly be the Dons' biggest test this season, even if Liverpool field a weakened side.

After finishing on 97 points in the league and winning their sixth European crown last season, Liverpool have started their Premier League campaign with a 100% record. Their victory against Chelsea on Sunday saw the Reds reclaim their five-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the table.

The fixture will allow Jurgen Klopp to rest some of his key starters ahead of Saturday's game at Sheffield United, but he won't take the Dons for granted.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Wednesday 25 September What Time is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where is it Played? Stadium MK TV Channel/Live Stream Sky Sports Referee Oliver Langford

Rhys Healey will be absent from Paul Tisdale's starting XI with a thigh issue that is thought to be long-term. Defender Bailey Cargill is also expected to miss out with an ankle injury picked up at Stevenage earlier this month.

Ben Reeves and Jordan Moore-Taylor both returned to training in the week, but neither featured in the 1-0 defeat to Southend at the weekend and it's unlikely they will feature.

Jurgen Klopp will likely make a whole host of changes for this fixture as his side prepare for a trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Alisson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Nathaniel Clyne and Divock Origi are all out, though Naby Keita could play a part as he continues to recover from injury.

Harvey Elliott, Rhian Brewster, Sepp van den Berg and Yasser Larouci could all start as youth is given a chance to impress.

Potential Lineups

MK Dons Nicholls; Poole, Martin, Walsh; Brittain, McGrandles, Kasumu, Houghton, Lewington; Boateng; Nombe. Liverpool Kelleher; Gomez, Lovren, van den Berg, Larouci; Milner, Elliott, Lallana; Wijnaldum, Brewster, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Head to Head Record

These sides have met on 34 occasions, with Liverpool winning 13 of those meetings and MK Dons (Wimbledon FC as they were formerly known) coming out on top in eight.

However, they haven't faced each other since the 1999/2000 season. Liverpool won both fixtures, winning 3-1 at Anfield and 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

These two have only faced each other twice in the League Cup, that came in 1993 when Wimbledon eventually won the replay on penalties.

Recent Form

The Dons have had some impressive wins already this season, beating Blackpool and Lincoln, as well as fierce rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Despite this, Paul Tisdale's side sits 15th in League 1 after two disappointing home defeats in consecutive games. Saturday's defeat at home to at Southend, who came into the game with just one point from eight games, was a real blow as a win could've seen MK into eighth.

The visitors come into this one with an imperious Premier League record, one that was maintained with an important win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Whilst the Reds have started their Premier League campaign perfectly, they were beaten in their first Champions League group game, losing 2-0 to Napoli in Naples.

Here's how the two clubs have fared in their last five games.

MK Dons Liverpool MK Dons 0-1 Southend (21/09) Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool (22/09) MK Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town (17/09) Napoli 2-0 Liverpool (17/09) Blackpool 0-3 MK Dons (14/09) Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle (14/09) MK Dons 2-1 AFC Wimbledon (07/09) Burnley 0-3 Liverpool (31/08) Stevenage 0-3 MK Dons (03/09) Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (24/08)

Prediction

Liverpool will undoubtedly rest a number of first team players, but they should still have too much quality.

One of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah is likely to travel, just in case - but they'll only be used if the Reds haven't broken the deadlock with around half an hour to go.

The home supporters will be willing their side on to cause a major upset and Klopp's side may have to deal with a tricky opening 15 minutes. But, in the end, Liverpool's understudies should run out comfortable winners.





Prediction: MK Dons 0-3 Liverpool