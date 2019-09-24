UEFA Confirm Wembley Stadium Will Host the Champions League Final in 2023

UEFA have confirmed that the Champions League final in 2023 will be hosted at Wembley Stadium, 10 years on from the last final in London.

The final at the end of the 2019/20 season is set to be hosted at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul next May, but UEFA still had not announced who would host the following year's Champions League.

But European football's governing body have now made a triple announcement for finals in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Wembley Stadium will host its first Champions League final 10 years on from Bayern Munich's win over Borussia Dortmund. England's national stadium will first be used next summer by UEFA as part of Euro 2020, which is being held across 12 different European countries.

The Champions League final at the end of the 2020/21 season will be hosted at the Gazprom Arena, home of Russian Premier League giants Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Allianz Arena will also host another final, one decade after the Champions League's showpiece was last in Bavaria in 2012.

Last season saw Liverpool crowned as the champions of Europe for the sixth time in the club's history, a record that is only bettered by AC Milan (seven) and Real Madrid (13).

An early penalty from Mohamed Salah gave Jürgen Klopp's side the perfect start at Atlético Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano, while Divock Origi's late strike ensured that the Champions League trophy would return to Merseyside.

They became the first English club to lift the trophy since Chelsea in 2012, who defeated Bayern in their own backyard on penalties.