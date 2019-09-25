Chelsea vs Brighton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

Chelsea will be aiming to get their first home league win of the season this weekend when they take on Brighton.

Frank Lampard's side have made an inconsistent start to the campaign, but did show positive signs in their narrow 2-1 defeat against Liverpool last weekend.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Brighton will be seeking to break their run of five league matches without a win, having failed to make the most of their superiority away at Newcastle on Saturday when they were held to a 0-0 draw.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 28 September What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

Chelsea have a number of fitness concerns in defence heading into this game. Emerson Palmieri has been ruled out until after the international break after being replaced early on against Liverpool last Sunday, and it seems likely that Antonio Rudiger will miss out once more with a groin problem.

There is some more positive news, with Lampard hopeful that Andreas Christensen will be able to play after suffering a twisted knee in the Liverpool match. Callum Hudson-Odoi should also return to the Premier League squad for the first time since he ruptured his achilles tendon in April.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Brighton look to be short of options in attack, with Leandro Trossard ruled out, whilst Jose Izquierdo and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are also expected to remain on the sidelines.

Solly March missed last weekend's trip to Newcastle, but Graham Potter is optimistic that he can be back in contention for this game.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Kepa; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Christensen, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Abraham Brighton Ryan; Dunk, Burn, Webster; Montoya, Propper, Stephens, March; Gross, Murray, Maupay

Head to Head Record

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

This does not make particularly pretty reading for Brighton fans. The south coast club have never won at Stamford Bridge, and you have to go back to 1933 for their one and only win against the Blues.

Chelsea have won the last ten contests between the two teams, with the most recent of those coming in April when they cruised to a 3-0 victory. Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were the scorers on the day as Brighton left west London empty-handed once more.

Recent Form

For Chelsea, this has been a season of promising showings mixed in with disappointing ones. They failed to keep a clean sheet in their opening six league games, with only Watford and Norwich having conceded more than them so far this season.

Brighton appear to have the opposite problem. Since dispatching Watford 3-0 on the opening day they have scored just twice in their last five league matches, and have failed to find the net in each of their last two away games.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Here is how the teams have fared in their last five fixtures.

Chelsea Brighton Chelsea [tbd] Grimsby Brighton [tbd] Aston Villa Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool (22/9) Newcastle 0-0 Brighton (21/9) Chelsea 0-1 Valencia (17/9) Brighton 1-1 Burnley (14/9) Wolves 2-5 Chelsea (14/9) Manchester City 4-0 Brighton (31/8) Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United (31/8) Bristol Rovers 1-2 Brighton (27/8)

Prediction

Clive Mason/GettyImages

It is hard to predict a Chelsea game at the moment due to their inability to string a consistent run of performances together.

However, given their dominance over Brighton in recent years, and the fact that Brighton tend to struggle on the road, this should be the game where Chelsea break their winless streak at home.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Brighton