Derby Duo Mason Bennett & Tom Lawrence Charged With Drink-Driving After Crash

By 90Min
September 25, 2019

Derby stars Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have been charged with drink-driving following an incident which occurred on Tuesday night. 

Lawrence and Bennett were arrested after the pair had been involved in a crash in the Allestree area, and have today been charged with driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. 

The BBC reports that the two Derby stars are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 15 October.

A Derbyshire Police statement read: "Two men have been charged with drink driving after a collision involving a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes GLC at the junction of Burley Hill and the A6 at Allestree, last night shortly before midnight [Tuesday 24 September."


Derbyshire Constabulary said neither man had been seriously injured but Lawrence had been taken to hospital after the crash as a precaution. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

When asked for the club's reaction to the charges, a Derby spokesperson acknowledged the incident but refused to comment further on the players' futures. 

“We are aware of an incident that took place on 24th September 2019.

“Because of ongoing legal proceedings, the club will not be making further comment at this time.”

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Derby have made a poor start to the new Championship season, winning only one of their opening eight matches. Wales international Lawrence has been impressive on the field for Phillip Cocu's side, scoring twice in seven games for the midlands club.

Bennett is an England Under-19 International, and scored two goals last season, as the Rams narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the playoff final defeat to Aston Villa.  

