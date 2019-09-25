Undefeated Inter Milan hosts Lazio on Wednesday as it looks to keep its perfect Serie A record in tact.

Inter is coming off a 2–0 victory over rival AC Milan at Derby della Madonnina thanks to Marcelo Brozović and Romelu Lukaku's second-half goals. Lazio's had a rough stretch recently with a Rome Derby draw and losses to SPAL and CFR Cluj but bounced back on Sunday with 2–0 win against Parma.

The Biancocelesti have scored first in all five of their matches but struggled in the second half. They'll need to find consistency on Wednesday as they try to take down Inter.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the game on ESPN+.