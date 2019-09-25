Inter Milan vs. Lazio LIve Stream: Watch Online, Start Time

Find out how to watch Inter Milan vs. Lazio in a Serie A matchup on Wednesday.

By Jenna West
September 25, 2019

Undefeated Inter Milan hosts Lazio on Wednesday as it looks to keep its perfect Serie A record in tact.

Inter is coming off a 2–0 victory over rival AC Milan at Derby della Madonnina thanks to Marcelo Brozović and Romelu Lukaku's second-half goals. Lazio's had a rough stretch recently with a Rome Derby draw and losses to SPAL and CFR Cluj but bounced back on Sunday with 2–0 win against Parma.

The Biancocelesti have scored first in all five of their matches but struggled in the second half. They'll need to find consistency on Wednesday as they try to take down Inter.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the game on ESPN+.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message