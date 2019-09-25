Real Madrid hosts Osasuna on Wednesday for a mid-week La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. The draw kings of Spain come into the capital looking to keep their improbable unbeaten start to the season alive against the sporadic, but talented giants of the country.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 25

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Los Blancos have beaten Osasuna the last 10 times these two teams have met. The wild and wacky La Liga is a jumbled mess at the top with no team getting off to a great start. The parity has enabled Real to leap up to second in the table. A 1-0 win over then-leaders Sevilla over the weekend was a huge result for Zinedine Zidane’s side. In need of a star to step up and lead them, Karim Benzema has been that player the last two weeks. His game-winning goal away at Sevilla came after a 3-2 win over Levante the week prior. The French striker has five league goals in five matches, leading him to be the team’s highest rated player on the season. They’ll need his great form to continue if they’re to remain contenders for the top spot in the table.

Despite not having lost a match in the league this season, Osasuna finds themselves with only seven points (one win, four draws). That is good enough to put them right in the middle of the table. If Los Rojillos have any designs on climbing up towards European contention by the end of the season, they’ll need to start turning some of those draws into wins. There’s no better time to start that trend than against one of the biggest clubs in the world. Goals have been very hard to come by for Osasuna, with Roberto Torres the only player on the squad to notch more than one goal so far this season. Expectations aren’t extremely great for them, but so far they’re sitting pretty on the back of some solid results.