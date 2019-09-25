Tottenham's 7 Most Embarrassing Defeats Under Mauricio Pochettino

Run from it, hide from it, destiny arrives all the same - Tottenham somehow embarrassing themselves even more during a barren run. A Carabao Cup defeat away at Colchester will have done little to improve spirits at a testing time for the club.

Mauricio Pochettino has unquestionably done a wonderful job at Spurs, far better than probably any other manager could have if they were in his shoes, and has effectively altered the definition of 'Spursy' slightly - now Tottenham's pitfalls are deeper because they're so much better than when the term was first coined.

It's not all doom and gloom for Spurs, for they've bounced back from demoralising, soul-crushing, heart-sinking defeats before, even in the Pochettino era. So where do their latest misadventures rank?

7. Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Aston Villa (2014/15)

When notorious White Hart Lane pantomime villain (no pun intended here) Tim Sherwood took the Aston Villa job, Spurs fans circled April 11 2015 in their calendars for his return to N17.

After completely disillusioning supporters the season prior to Pochettino's arrival, it was a game with plenty of narrative around it - could Tottenham exorcise their demons? Could they stop Sherwood in his tracks with his hungry Villa side? In a word, no.

A first half strike from Christian Benteke was enough to separate the sides, and before Spurs could exact any revenge on Sherwood, he was sacked by Villa days before this fixture the following season. Still, Pochettino probably had the last laugh - he's the one still in football management.

6. Gent 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (2016/17)

In the midst of another title challenge and enjoying their final season at White Hart Lane, Spurs just couldn't shake their shoddy European form.

After being dumped out in the group stage of their first Champions League campaign in over five years, fans rallied round the team to try their luck at the Europa League. Unfortunately, they fell at the first hurdle.

A limp display in the round of 32 saw them eliminated by Gent, losing the first leg 1-0 in a gutless performance in Belgium. Back at Wembley, a Dele Alli red card meant the task of overturning the deficit proved too tough a job, drawing 2-2 on the night.

5. Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (2017/18)

Alright, it's Manchester United, it's not the end of the world that Tottenham didn't win this game.

When it's an FA Cup semi-final that they threw away when in control though - their second in two years - that's when it becomes worthy of making this list.

The "what have they won brigade" in full swing, Pochettino and Spurs knew reaching their first FA Cup final since 1991 was pivotal, with a limp Chelsea eventually awaiting them. Cracks which would be fully exposed the season after were starting to show at United, and Tottenham had finally made Wembley feel like home; the trophy had their name on it, surely?

Alli struck the first blow, but Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera strikes turned the game on it's head, and Spurs had no idea how to claw their way back into the game - a game which is still bitter for their fans to this day.

4. Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 West Bromwich Albion (2014/15)

Pochettino's first season at Spurs had started brightly, with a last-gasp winner at West Ham and a thrashing of Harry Redknapp's Queens Park Rangers kicking off proceedings.

Defeat at home to Liverpool and a measly draw at Sunderland brought them back to Earth, before a mind-numbing game of football (loosely speaking) brought one of the worst results of the Argentine's reign.

Tottenham were beaten 1-0 at home to Alan Irvine's West Brom (remember him?), and the mood at the Lane plummeted. James Morrison was left unmarked from a corner 15 minutes from time as the Baggies took the points in a game where Spurs could only muster seven shots, with only one of those being on target. Yikes.

3. Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 AS Monaco

Several seasons dining in the Europa League meant Spurs' return to the Champions League was seen as a feast for kings. The temporary move to Wembley would start with these European games, and fans were excited at the prospect of over 80,000 Tottenham fans being under one roof - if only they knew.

The club asked supporters to come dressed in lilywhite on what was a hot and murky September evening, expectant of a win to open this new chapter in their history. Spurs were on their way to Wembley, Tottenham were going to lose again.

Early goals from Bernardo Silva and Thomas Lemar put the game beyond Pochettino's side's reach, who replied late in the first half through Toby Alderweireld. Monaco held firm in what was the start of a memorable European campaign for them, but definitely one to forget for Tottenham.

2. Colchester United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur - 4-3 On Penalties (2019/20)

And so we arrive at the present day, with Spurs bowing out of the Carabao Cup to League Two Colchester.

Tottenham came closest through a cross from Kyle Walker-Peters, but were unable to break down a side three divisions below them.

Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura missed their penalties at the end of 90 minutes, paving the way for this article you see before you.

1. Newcastle United 5-1 Tottenham Hotspur (2015/16)

With the title race against Leicester done and dusted and with Champions League football in the bag, Spurs set out to settle one last score - finishing above Arsenal for the first time since 1995.

They took the long trip north to Newcastle, who had already been relegated and were there for the taking in theory. A draw would be enough for Tottenham to secure second place. Easy, right?

If only. Spurs suddenly hit self-destruct, giving away sloppy goal after sloppy goal, and being punished for going gung-ho when the home side went down to ten men. Oh, and Moussa Sissoko dived to win a penalty on his last appearance before joining Tottenham.

Pochettino admitted in his book that he went home and binged on loads of pizza and crisps because of this game. Traumatising.