Ansu Fati Ruled Out of Barcelona's Clash With Getafe Through Injury

Barcelona have confirmed that young forward Ansu Fati has suffered a knee injury and will miss Saturday's meeting with Getafe.

After being drafted into the squad to help cope with an injury crisis, the 16-year-old has quickly established himself as an important part of the squad, netting two goals in his opening six games.

[INJURY NEWS] Ansu Fati has a tendon problem in his right knee and will miss Saturday's game at Getafe. More details ▶ https://t.co/YmlVT183c5 pic.twitter.com/0IVPbC3nJL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 27, 2019

However, Barcelona took to their official website to confirm that Fati picked up a knee tendon injury during a routine training session ahead of the Getafe game, which will force him into a period on the sidelines.

There is no information given about a possible return date for Fati, with Barcelona insisting that his recovery will dictate when he returns to action.

Fati joins Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti and Lionel Messi on the treatment table for La Blaugrana, but their forward line will still feature the trio of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, all of whom are fit and ready to feature.

Ernesto Valverde will be hoping that the loss of Fati will not prevent them from moving on from a challenging run of form which has plagued the start of the current campaign.

Having already fallen to shock defeats against Athletic and Granada, Barcelona find themselves sixth in the La Liga standings, four points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Their poor form has certainly not been the fault of Fati. He has been a revelation since his impromptu debut, racking up two goals and assist in his first three appearances.

With Barcelona's star attackers returning to fitness, the teenager has taken up a role on the substitutes bench in recent weeks, and he is now set for an undetermined period on the sidelines to recover from this knee injury.