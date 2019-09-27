Man Utd vs Arsenal Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

There's a heavyweight match-up on Monday night as Manchester United play host to Arsenal in round seven of the 2019/20 Premier League.

A late turnaround at home to Aston Villa last time out means the Gunners hold a three-point lead over United going into the clash, Calum Chambers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang striking in the closing minutes to help the ten-men see off their newly-promoted opponents.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The Red Devils weren't so profitable in their most recent league game, West Ham United condemning them to a second defeat of the new season with a 2-0 triumph in east London that cranked up the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Here's our preview of the English classic.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Monday 30 September What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Old Trafford TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News



Solskjaer could be without as many as nine of his first-team squad, though a number of injury concerns may yet make the Gunners clash.

Defensive trio Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are confirmed absentees, whilst forward Anthony Martial is likewise unavailable after straining his thigh.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford will face late fitness tests due to ankle and groin problems, respectively, with Angel Gomes, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw three others who are fighting to be fit for Monday.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Unai Emery has significantly less personnel missing, though Alexandre Lacazette's foot injury is a considerable blow for the Spaniard.

A knock to the head could keep Emile Smith Rowe on the sidelines as he and Konstantinos Mavropanos continue receiving treatment for their injuries.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles returns from suspension following his dismissal against Villa last week.

Potential Lineups

Manchester United De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Pogba, McTominay; Pereira, Mata, James; Rashford. Arsenal Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Pepe, Ceballos, Willock; Aubameyang.

Head to Head Record

A staple of the English footballing calendar, Manchester United and Arsenal have a fierce rivalry that predates the Ferguson-Wenger era of dominance.

Should the Red Devils take the victory at Old Trafford, they would reach a century of triumphs against the Gunners, who have themselves won 83 of their encounters in the past.

48 draws have been played out, though the two clubs' last meeting ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory in north London.

#WeekendSports: Granit Xhaka's goal and a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty saw Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates and inflict a first Premier League defeat on United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. pic.twitter.com/2BDhIt2i8Y — SportsInformer (@sportsinformer7) March 11, 2019

Granit Xhaka sent a swerving effort beyond a hapless David de Gea to open the scoring in March, Aubameyang wrapping up the win from the spot as United began a slump which is still yet to subside.

Recent Form

The Premier League's top two are streaks ahead of their competitors in almost all areas of the game. In terms of on-field performance, the closest club to them - although still rather far away - is Arsenal.

Emery's men have put in some poor displays this term, yet signs of improvement are obvious and they have a marvellous attacking trio leading the line.

Lacazette's absence will be felt, but his partner Aubameyang is a lethal finisher, capable of single-handedly winning matches for the side, as demonstrated by his tally of 48 goals in 72 Gunners appearances.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

There aren't so many reasons to be cheerful in the United camp. The cloud that hangs over Old Trafford grew darker in midweek as League One Rochdale came to the Theatre of Dreams and took the Red Devils all the way to penalties.

The fact that their star-studded lineup - containing the likes of Pogba and £52m midfielder Fred - couldn't take apart a third-tier side is indicative of the problems under Solskjaer. Belief and confidence have been sapped, leaving United vulnerable and scared.

Here's how the clubs got on in their last five games:



Manchester United Arsenal Southampton 1-1 Manchester United (31/8) Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (01/9) Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City (14/9) Watford 2-2 Arsenal (15/9) Manchester United 1-0 Astana (19/9) Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal (19/9) West Ham United 2-0 Manchester United (22/9) Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa (22/9) Manchester United 1-1 Rochdale (5-3) (25/9) Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest (24/9)

Prediction

If Arsenal bring their best to the north-west, they should comfortably see off the challenge of their hosts.

However, unpredictability has become a prominent feature of the Gunners during Emery's reign; they are highly-susceptible to collapse.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Against one of the big boys, we could see another self-destructive showing that allows United the chance to seize a result when, really, they should be put away with ease.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal