Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Cracking Contest Ends Honours Even

Aaron Cresswell scored his second goal in as many games as West Ham pegged back Bournemouth in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

The home side failed to get anything going in the opening 45 as West Ham's midfielders controlled proceedings. However, the sides went into the break at one apiece after Josh King cancelled out a fantastic Andriy Yarmolenko finish.

The second period was an open, enthralling contest. One that started with a Callum Wilson goal after 29 seconds to give the home side the lead.

West Ham still looked dangerous and never looked out of the game, getting their reward with a Cresswell equaliser 16 minutes from time, just after Wilson missed a golden chance to put the game to bed.

Here's 90min's breakdown of the game.

Bournemouth

Despite going in at the break at 1-1, things didn't look too promising for Eddie Howe's side after an underwhelming performance.

Out-manned in midfield, striker's non-existent and West Ham dominating, it looked inevitable that the Hammers would take all three points.

However, the goal from Callum Wilson within a minute of the second-half kicking off was ultimately a turning point for the home side.

The goal came from a neat piece of footwork from Dominic Solanke on the edge of the West Ham box, the ball then falling to Wilson via a fouled King and the England international made no mistake from just inside the area.

After that, the game became a great contest. Bournemouth's creators started to find more space and the two up top had much more of an impact on proceedings. In the end, the Cherries could've easily nicked all three points if Callum Wilson had converted just one of his opportunities late on.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ramsdale (7); Stacey (5), S.Cook (6), Ake (6), Rico (6); H.Wilson (5), Billing (6), Lerma (7), King (7*); Solanke (5), C.Wilson (6)

Substitutes: Groeneveld (6), Francis (N/A), L.Cook (N/A)

Star Man

It wasn't the best performance from Eddie Howe's side and it was tough to find a player that stood out. However, as the game wore on, Josh King started to have a greater influence on the game.

The Norwegian international scored Bournemouth's first after a Diego Rico cross fortuitously bounced off Nathan Ake and into the path of an unmarked King, who scored only his second goal from open play in 14 Premier League games.

He worked hard on the left in the opening period and looked to be the home sides greatest threat.

In the latter stages, we saw him drift to a more natural central position and he could've easily had a penalty after a tussle with goalscorer Cresswell.

West Ham United

Key Talking Point

Despite only getting a point, this West Ham side look to be progressing very well under Manuel Pellegrini this season.

In the first half, they were excellent, playing Bournemouth off the park - despite failing to create many opportunities. Mark Noble and Pablo Fornals, alongside Declan Rice in the holding role, provided great balance and they completely dominated the early midfield exchanges.

Rice in particular was outstanding, with his reading of the game exceptional. Confident in possession, he drove forward and looked positive every time he picked up the ball.

However, there will be concerns about the injury suffered by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who was forced off in the first half.

Overall, Pellegrini should be pleased with some of the free-flowing, quick football his side displayed throughout, especially in the opening 45 minutes. This looks like the best West Ham side in a long time and judging by today's performance, there's no reason why they shouldn't be pushing for a European spot come May.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Fabianski (6); Fredericks (7), Diop (7), Ogbonna (7), Cresswell (7); Rice (8); Yarmolenko (9*), Noble (7), Fornals (7), Anderson (5); Haller (6)

Substitutes: Roberto (7), Lanzini (6), Wilshere (6)

Star Man

After missing the majority of his debut season with an Achilles rupture. Andriy Yarmolenko put in his finest display in a West Ham shirt on the South Coast, scoring the first and heavily influencing the Hammers' second.

The winger showed his ability to move inside and play centrally, as well as hug the touchline, and seems to have established a great connection with striker Sebastien Haller and right-back Ryan Fredericks.

In an impressive first-half display from his side, Yarmolenko was at the helm of most things for the visitors; creating chances from his own half with excellent switches of play and bringing Fredericks into play when the full-back bombed on.

His work-rate defensively also meant he was able to nullify Bournemouth left-back Diego Rico from doing any harm in the final third.

Looking Ahead





West Ham move up to third for the time being whilst Bournemouth climb to seventh.

Next up, the Hammers host Crystal Palace in the late kick-off at the London Stadium, whilst Bournemouth travel to north London to play Arsenal on Sunday.