Gianluigi Buffon Breaks Incredible Appearance Record in 903rd Professional Game

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon broke the record for the most senior appearances made by an Italian footballer on Saturday afternoon, competing in his 903rd professional match.

Buffon returned to Italy in the summer after a spell with PSG and the ex-Italy international started Juve's home match against SPAL, overtaking Milan legend Paolo Maldini at the top of the appearance list.

Gianluigi Buffon makes history as he overtakes Paolo Maldini for the most club appearances by any Italian player of all-time.



Legend of the game. pic.twitter.com/uhKItkuEJu — bet365 (@bet365) September 28, 2019

The 41-year-old began his career at Parma and made his competitive senior debut during the 1995/96 campaign, playing six games over the course of the season.

Buffon left I Crociati in 2001 to join Juventus, where he spent an incredible 17 years, winning nine Serie A titles with I Bianconeri.

The Italian shot-stopper left the Old Lady in 2018 and won the Ligue 1 title with French giants PSG, before completing a sensational return to Juve after only one season away from Turin.

Gianluigi Buffon is now the Italian with the MOST *total* club appearances in history with 903 apps, surpassing Paolo Maldini who held the record at 902 📊



King of the hill 🇮🇹



(To clarify, not most Serie A appearances) pic.twitter.com/JANipbiFKF — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) September 28, 2019

Buffon is considered one of the true legends of the game, having won almost everything there is on offer; bar the Champions League. The Italian stayed faithful to Juve during one of the toughest periods in the Italian club's history, when they were relegated to Serie B in 2006 following a match-fixing scandal.

I Bianconeri made an immediate return to Serie A, winning the second division title and re-establishing themselves as one of the most successful sides in Italy.

Buffon is now the second-choice goalkeeper behind Wojciech Szczęsny, but is likely to play occasionally throughout the 2019/20 season. The Juve man is also closing in on the all-time Serie A appearance record of 647 games, held again by Maldini.