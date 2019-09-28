Twitter Reacts as Chelsea Keep Clean Sheet in Frank Lampard's First Home League Win

By 90Min
September 28, 2019

Well, well, well, Frank Lampard has his first home win as manager of Chelsea in the Premier League, after his side eased past Brighton on Saturday thanks to goals from Jorginho and Willian. 

Chelsea started the brighter of the two, with some of the Blues' attacking players taking up some clever positions. In particular, Mason Mount was looking sharp and he provided a lovely cross that Tammy Abraham was able to reach, but his header hit the inside of the post and came back out...

With the hosts continuing to press forward and creating clear chances for themselves at will, it appeared as though it was only a matter of time before they would take the lead.

Nonetheless, tensions were beginning to rise and it's fair to say fans weren't best pleased with some of the Blues players' inability to take their chances...

Chelsea came out flying in the second half and it didn't take them long to make their dominance count.

Brighton defender Adam Webster took a heavy touch inside his own penalty box and Mount pounced. Webster tried to react, but was only able to bring down the attacking midfielder. 

After a VAR check, up stepped Jorginho to slot home and make it 1-0.

And while Jorginho did find the net, some clearly hadn't forgotten a certain penalty incident involving Ross Barkley...

Oh Ross, what were you thinking that night?

The game opened up as Brighton went in search of an equaliser. However, substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi burst forward with 15 minutes remaining and he found Willian, who performed a couple of neat step-overs before firing a deflected shot home.

The first win in the Premier League under Frank Lampard was in sight...

After putting daylight between themselves and Brighton, the result never really looked in doubt from there. 

As the final whistle went, there were mixed emotions from within the stadium. Elation. Expectation. Relief. 

Well, anyway, here's how fans reacted to it online...

Despite not being at their vintage best, it was a positive display from the Blues. As for Brighton, it won't exactly be a day that will live long in the memory. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message