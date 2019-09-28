Twitter Reacts as Chelsea Keep Clean Sheet in Frank Lampard's First Home League Win

Well, well, well, Frank Lampard has his first home win as manager of Chelsea in the Premier League, after his side eased past Brighton on Saturday thanks to goals from Jorginho and Willian.

Chelsea started the brighter of the two, with some of the Blues' attacking players taking up some clever positions. In particular, Mason Mount was looking sharp and he provided a lovely cross that Tammy Abraham was able to reach, but his header hit the inside of the post and came back out...

good to see Mason Mount back in that AMF role #CHEBRI — Call Me Eze (@Ignatius_anuff) September 28, 2019

Excellent start to the game, high intensity, #CFC players are looking right up for this... Going to be a long game for Brighton! #CHEBRI — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) September 28, 2019

0-0 so far but the football is superb on the eye.#CHEBRI — Danny O'Neill 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DONeill90) September 28, 2019

That should be a penalty for Mount but the ref say no #CHEBRI — Ugochukwu Godwin . (@ugodeezer) September 28, 2019

With the hosts continuing to press forward and creating clear chances for themselves at will, it appeared as though it was only a matter of time before they would take the lead.

Nonetheless, tensions were beginning to rise and it's fair to say fans weren't best pleased with some of the Blues players' inability to take their chances...

This game's gone maybe. 16 attempts! You don't get so many chances in 45 minutes at this level everyday! Tammy, Barkley, Pedro, Alonso.. those were ridiculously easy chances man!!! #CHEBHA #CHEBRI #ChelseaFC #CFC — Ratul Saha (@ratulsaha1891) September 28, 2019

Chelsea came out flying in the second half and it didn't take them long to make their dominance count.

Brighton defender Adam Webster took a heavy touch inside his own penalty box and Mount pounced. Webster tried to react, but was only able to bring down the attacking midfielder.

After a VAR check, up stepped Jorginho to slot home and make it 1-0.

And while Jorginho did find the net, some clearly hadn't forgotten a certain penalty incident involving Ross Barkley...

Oh Ross, what were you thinking that night?

Imagine the scenes if Barkley tried to step up and take that penalty. #CHEBRI — Statsdan (@FplStatsdan) September 28, 2019

Take that Barkley, you're never taking a pen for my club again.



JORGIIII!!!#CHEBRI — Cerebral Chelsea (@CerebralChelsea) September 28, 2019

I thought Barkley was the designated penalty taker? 🤔😏#CFC | #CHEBRI — Terry Sazio (@sazio1984) September 28, 2019

The game opened up as Brighton went in search of an equaliser. However, substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi burst forward with 15 minutes remaining and he found Willian, who performed a couple of neat step-overs before firing a deflected shot home.

The first win in the Premier League under Frank Lampard was in sight...

After putting daylight between themselves and Brighton, the result never really looked in doubt from there.

As the final whistle went, there were mixed emotions from within the stadium. Elation. Expectation. Relief.

Well, anyway, here's how fans reacted to it online...

3 points ☑️

Clean sheet ☑️

Dominant display ☑️

Positive goal difference ☑️

CHO assist upon PL return ☑️

Assured defending ☑️

Key players still to return ☑️



Happy @ChelseaFC fan ☑️☑️#CHEBHA #CFC #Chelsea #ChelseaFC #12thMan https://t.co/nPZB5f1qht — RJ (@RJ_Goodthings) September 28, 2019

Finally kept a cleansheet! CHO made an impact after coming on! It was a good dominating performance, could have scored 6-7 goals in all #CHEBHA #Chelsea — Ashish Tamrakar (@AshishTamrakar) September 28, 2019

Despite not being at their vintage best, it was a positive display from the Blues. As for Brighton, it won't exactly be a day that will live long in the memory.