Championship Roundup: Charlton Stun Leeds, Forest Triumph at Stoke & Derby Win Thriller

It was another hectic weekend of action in the Championship, with the top nine now separated by just three points.

Among those in action were Leeds, who visited Charlton, Derby, who looked to put their off-the-pitch problems to one side against Birmingham, and Stoke, who needed to pick up their first league win of the season against Nottingham Forest.

Without further ado, let's get into it!

Fulham 2-0 Wigan

The Cottagers moved up to tenth thanks to a simple victory over Wigan on Friday night.

Joe Bryan and Tom Cairney both netted in the second half at Craven Cottage as Fulham went within two points of the play-off spots.

The Latics now hover just above the relegation zone in 21st position.

Stoke 2-3 Nottingham Forest

Full-time: Stoke 2-3 #NFFC (Gregory 10', McClean 84'; Lolley 36', Ameobi 47', Grabban 61')



Report and reaction to follow from the bet365 Stadium... pic.twitter.com/8ISJgsKG7o — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 27, 2019

In Friday night's other Championship spectacle, it was Nottingham Forest who continued their impressive early season form with a slender 3-2 victory at Stoke.

Lee Gregory had given the hosts the lead in the tenth minute, but strikes from Joe Lolley, Sammy Ameobi and Lewis Grabban gave Forest a commanding lead.

James McClean pulled one back late on, but Stoke couldn't find an equaliser and remain at the foot of the table, winless from their fist nine games. Forest are third, just a point below leaders West Brom.

Queens Park Rangers 0-2 West Brom

Speaking of West Brom, the Baggies continued their unbeaten start to the season with a routine win at QPR.

Slaven Bilic's side opened the scoring in the 53rd minute through Nathan Ferguson, before Yoann Barbet was sent off for Rangers.

Matheus Pereira wrapped things up in the 84th minute to send West Brom top of the Championship, with QPR loitering in ninth.

Swansea 1-1 Reading

FT | There goes the final whistle.



Not quite enough today.



🦢 1-1 🔵#SWAvREA | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/5Gmmt7zjOn — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) September 28, 2019

Borja Baston was bought by Swansea for £15.5m in 2016, but it's only now that Swans fans are seeing the best of the Spaniard.

The 27-year-old notched his sixth league goal of the campaign against Reading in the third minute, but Swansea couldn't hold on for the victory, Andy Yiadom scoring late on to ensure the Royals left Wales with a point.

Swansea are second, Reading 20th.

Blackburn 1-2 Luton

Former Tottenham and Schalke midfielder Lewis Holtby made his second appearance for Blackburn in the 2-1 loss to Luton.

Holtby, who has played three times for Germany, came on after Matty Pearson reestablished the Hatters' lead. Lewis Travis had previously equalised for Rovers after James Collins opened the scoring.

Luton's third league win of the season sees them move up to 17th, while Blackburn slip to 11th.

Charlton 1-0 Leeds

FULL-TIME | Charlton 1 Leeds United 0



WHAT A BLOODY WIN! A BOWYER TACTICAL MASTERCLASS! #cafc pic.twitter.com/F0TlhLtjTG — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) September 28, 2019

In perhaps the biggest shock in the second division over the weekend, Lee Bowyer outmanoeuvred Leeds counterpart Marcelo Bielsa as Charlton scored a 1-0 victory over United.

Leeds dominated possession and had 19 shots to their hosts' three, but Macauley Bonne's 32nd minute effort ensured Charlton edged the most important statistic.

Bielsa's side are now fourth, two points behind West Brom, with Charlton sixth, behind Leeds only on goal difference.

Derby 3-2 Birmingham

It's all happening at Derby. If their fans wanted a straightforward, bread and butter victory at the weekend just to calm things down, they were out of luck as the Rams instead won a thriller 3-2 against Birmingham.

Chris Martin scored the first and then created the second for Martyn Waghorn as Derby shot into a two-goal lead, only for City to score twice in three second half minutes, Gary Gardner and Ivan Sunjic netting to level things up.

However, Jamie Paterson ended Derby's seven game winless run with a 74th minute goal after Kelle Roos saved a penalty, leaving the hosts 15th following Sunday's events. Birmingham dropped to 13th.

Huddersfield 1-1 Millwall

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Fraizer Campbell got the ball rolling for Huddersfield on Saturday, scoring his first goal for his hometown club against Millwall.

However, 6'5 Lions striker Matt Smith ensured the points were shared with his third league goal of the season.

Huddersfield are 23rd, Millwall sit in 18th.

Hull 2-2 Cardiff

A mad end to the game at the KCOM Stadium sees the Tigers take a point against Cardiff City.#hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/UqqbRFMa4t — Hull City (@HullCity) September 28, 2019

Hull seem like great entertainers. They have no problem scoring bucketloads themselves, but can't sort it out at the back.

It was more of the same on Saturday, as late drama saw the game between Grant McCann's side and Cardiff end all square.

Kamil Grosicki netted just before half-time, only for Robert Glatzel to equalise ten minutes after the break. Jordy de Wijs looked to have won it for the Tigers in the 89th minute, but Cardiff again drew level, this time through Danny Ward, to steal a point.

Middlesbrough 1-4 Sheffield Wednesday

It's a top day on Teesside for the Owls! #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/suBu920O3V — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) September 28, 2019

Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough revolution has, err, come a bit unstuck in recent weeks.

Boro are winless in their last four league games following their recent capitulation to Sheffield Wednesday, the visitors running away with it in a first half that saw five goals, leaving none for the second period.

Adam Clayton's own goal put Boro one behind before Dominic Iorfa netted a minute later. Paddy McNair halved the deficit to give the home faithful some hope, but further strikes from Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher ensured Wednesday took home the points.

They're up to seventh, while Boro are 19th.

Preston 3-3 Bristol City

Full-Time: #pnefc 3-3 Bristol City



Patrick Bauer's first goal for the club secures a point for North End this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/KETx23y7TQ — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) September 28, 2019

The clash between Preston and Bristol City produced the most goals of any Championship game this weekend, and it's City who will be the more upset with the result, with Lee Johnson's side throwing away leads on two occasions.

Taylor Moore and Andreas Weimann had them two goals to the good inside 36 minutes, only for penalties from Paul Gallagher and Daniel Johnson to draw Preston level.

The Robins hit the front again through Nathan Baker, but Patrick Bauer's 70th minute strike ensured the result at the full-time whistle was a draw.

City are a point off the play-offs in eighth, with Preston fifth.

Barnsley 1-3 Brentford

In Sunday's sole Championship fixture, Brentford emerged triumphant from their clash with Barnsley.

Cauley Woodrow struck in the first minute to give the hosts the lead at Oakwell, but Ollie Watkins stole the show soon after, hitting a hat trick and also striking the woodwork twice as the Bees ran out deserved winners.

They're up to 14th, while Barnsley sit in the relegation zone in 22nd.