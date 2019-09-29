Jermain Defoe 'Shocked But Fine' Following Car Crash After Rangers Win

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has insisted that he is feeling fine after being involved in a car crash on Saturday.

The 36-year-old came off the bench to score against Aberdeen in Saturday's 5-0 win but was involved in a crash in Glasgow less than two hours after the game had finished.

Fortunately, Defoe took to Instagram after the incident to let his followers know that he is fine, although he did admit he was a bit shaken by the whole thing.

He said: "I just want to thank you for your lovely messages. I know you must have been so worried, but I'm fine. I'm just going to go home and rest up. I'm in a little bit of shock but I'm all good."

Rangers added on Twitter: "Rangers can confirm there was a collision earlier this evening involving striker Jermain Defoe and we are happy and relieved to say that no one was seriously injured."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Defoe has been in electric form for the Scottish side this season. He has racked up nine goals in his 13 appearances for the Gers, but has found himself behind the equally prolific Alfredo Morelos in the pecking order at Ibrox.

Morelos has 13 goals and four assists in 16 outings since the start of the campaign, meaning manager Steven Gerrard has two very good options to choose from as he looks to topple Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Gerrard's side currently sit second in the league table, one point behind fierce rivals Celtic, who surprisingly dropped points on Saturday as they fell to a 1-1 draw with Hibernian.