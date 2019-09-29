Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bayer Leverkusen are the visitors to Juventus' Allianz Stadium this Tuesday evening, on matchday two of the Champions League group stage.

Domestically, both sides have made encouraging starts to the season. Juventus, unsurprisingly, are undefeated so far and sit just two points behind Serie A pacesetters Inter, while Leverkusen have lost just once and sit a single point from the Bundesliga summit.

With 11 goals scored in six opening league fixtures for both Juventus and Leverkusen, their Tuesday night fixture could be one of the ties of the round.

Here's 90min's preview of the showdown.

Where to Watch



When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 1 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport ESPN Referee? William Collum

Team News

The right-back role is an area of concern for Maurizio Sarri, with Danilo joining Mattia de Sciglio on the treatment table - both suffering from thigh injuries. Juan Cuadrado has been filling in and is likely to continue on Tuesday night.





On the other side of their defence, there were doubts that Juventus may also be without Alex Sandro. The Brazilian returned to his homeland following a family bereavement, with Blaise Matuidi filling in during Saturday's victory over SPAL. However, he's expected to be available for Tuesday's fixture.

I Bianconeri are still without long-term absentee Giorgio Chiellini and Douglas Costa, while Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic were not included in their Champions League squad.





Team selection will be a lot simpler for Bayer boss Peter Bosz as Leon Bailey is the only absentee for the German side.

Potential Lineups



Juventus Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi, Khedira, Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo. Bayer Leverkusen Hradecky; L Bender, Tah, S Bender, Sinkgraven; Baumgartlinger, Aranguiz; Havertz, Amiri, Volland; Alario.

Head to Head Record

This will be the first match between the two teams since the 2001/02 Champions League group stage, the season Leverkusen reached the final and were beaten by that famous Zinedine Zidane wonder goal.

Fans will be hoping their 2019/20 double header is just as action-packed. Juventus won their home fixture 4-0, while the fixture in Leverkusen ended 3-1 to the hosts.

Recent Form

Both teams are on good runs in their respective leagues. Juventus have won all but one of their Serie A fixtures - that blot being a goalless draw with Fiorentina - and trail Inter by two points ahead of their top of the table clash this Sunday.

The Old Lady come into the game on the back of three fairly routine victories of SPAL, Brescia and Hellas Verona.

Leverkusen won their previous two Bundesliga matches, against Augsburg and Union Berlin, but they were preceded by losses to Borussia Dortmund and Lokomotiv Moscow - so their form can be considered mixed ahead of the clash in Turin.

Here's a look at the two sides' last five results:

Juventus Bayer Leverkusen Juventus 2-0 SPAL (28/9) Augsburg 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen (28/9) Brescia 1-2 Juventus (24/9)

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Union Berlin (21/9) Juventus 2-1 Hellas Verona (21/9) Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow (18/9) Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus (18/9) Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen (14/9) Fiorentina 0-0 Juventus Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Hoffenheim (31/8)

Prediction

After they let a two-goal lead slip against Atletico Madrid in their opening Group D fixture, Juventus will be eager to pick up all three points on Tuesday night. Bayer Leverkusen will make it difficult for them, but expect a victory for the Old Lady.